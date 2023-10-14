Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Rules for Commenting Radicals
HOW TO: Substack Wonkette!
Recipe Hub
Archive
Newsletters
About
Pastor Greg Locke Wants To Mass Exorcise Your Children This Halloween
Hope he's not serving pea soup.
3 hrs ago
•
Robyn Pennacchia
36
Share this post
Pastor Greg Locke Wants To Mass Exorcise Your Children This Halloween
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
697
Featured
View all
Trump Completes Third Day Of Being Mad (YOU'RE MAD) At Forbes Magazine (YOU'RE FORBES MAGAZINE)
Plus, a quick dispatch from Trump's trial in Manhattan (YOUR TRIAL IN MANHATTAN).
Oct 12
104
Share this post
Trump Completes Third Day Of Being Mad (YOU'RE MAD) At Forbes Magazine (YOU'RE FORBES MAGAZINE)
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
478
Nancy Mace And The Red Badge Of Courage
Teachers leave Nancy Mace alone!
Oct 11
•
Doktor Zoom
126
Share this post
Nancy Mace And The Red Badge Of Courage
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
1,304
This Is Fucked, Y'all
No comments.
Oct 11
•
Rebecca Schoenkopf
1,960
Share this post
This Is Fucked, Y'all
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Josh Hawley Uses Israel Attacks As Excuse To Slurp Putin's Bathwater
What are Republicans doing while Joe Biden is being the fucking president?
Oct 10
•
Evan Hurst
110
Share this post
Josh Hawley Uses Israel Attacks As Excuse To Slurp Putin's Bathwater
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
341
Wonkette
Wonkette is filthy, hilarious, liberal news. YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH!
Subscribe
Clickies
Wonkette Bazaar
Shop at the last online store in the world
Wonkette Chat
The place where you can post images
RSS Feed
Because all the cool sites have them
Psst want to donate to Wonkette?
A one-time donation link!
Amazon Portal
Only if you're shopping there anyway
Recent posts
View all
Illinois Progressives. We LOVE Illinois Progressives!
A round of applause for our Blue State of the Week
4 hrs ago
•
Doktor Zoom
74
Share this post
Illinois Progressives. We LOVE Illinois Progressives!
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
200
Striking Kaiser Permanente Workers Got Deal — And So Did Every Health Care Worker In California
Well that's just lovely!
5 hrs ago
•
Robyn Pennacchia
52
Share this post
Striking Kaiser Permanente Workers Got Deal — And So Did Every Health Care Worker In California
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
242
Congratulations On Having Survived Friday The 13th!
Super glad no one murdered you in your dreams!
8 hrs ago
•
Robyn Pennacchia
52
Share this post
Congratulations On Having Survived Friday The 13th!
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
734
Welcome to Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The S'mores Martini!
Sometimes, we deserve a fancy-pants dessert cocktail.
Oct 13
•
Matthew Hooper
70
Share this post
Welcome to Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The S'mores Martini!
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
3,584
Principal Who Punished Student For Extracurricular Dancing Won't Be Coming Back This Year
Everybody cut footloose!
Oct 13
•
Robyn Pennacchia
109
Share this post
Principal Who Punished Student For Extracurricular Dancing Won't Be Coming Back This Year
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
372
Greg Abbott Deploys Murder-Wire At Texas-New Mexico State Line, To Repel Hordes Of Georgia O'Keeffe Fans
Sure, to 'keep out migrants,' definitely not to keep women in.
Oct 13
•
Doktor Zoom
79
Share this post
Greg Abbott Deploys Murder-Wire At Texas-New Mexico State Line, To Repel Hordes Of Georgia O'Keeffe Fans
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
353
George W. Bush Slithers Out Of Texas Underbrush To Remind Us War Is Awesome, Let's Have More
Of all the topics about which no one should give a shit about George W. Bush's opinion, this is high on the list.
Oct 13
•
Gary Legum
89
Share this post
George W. Bush Slithers Out Of Texas Underbrush To Remind Us War Is Awesome, Let's Have More
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
631
Recommendations
View all 29
bitches gotta eat!
samantha irby
Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Brad DeLong
C
Cintra Wilson Feels Your Pain
Cintra Wilson
Longer Tables with José Andrés
José Andrés
Saratonin
Sara Benincasa
Contributors
Rebecca Schoenkopf
Matthew Hooper
Liz Dye
Shypixel
Stephen Robinson
Michael Mora
ziggywiggy
Gary Legum
Robyn Pennacchia
Doktor Zoom
CakesWeLike
Evan Hurst
Martini Glambassador
Erik Loomis
Sara Benincasa
recipe hub
View all
Welcome to Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The S'mores Martini!
Sometimes, we deserve a fancy-pants dessert cocktail.
Oct 13
•
Matthew Hooper
70
Share this post
Welcome to Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The S'mores Martini!
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
3,583
Welcome To The Wonkette Emergency Cocktail, The Rye Manhattan!
When the going gets tough, the tough get drinking.
Oct 11
•
Matthew Hooper
87
Share this post
Welcome To The Wonkette Emergency Cocktail, The Rye Manhattan!
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
2,628
Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, Fall Apple Sangria!
How you like dese apples?
Oct 6
•
Matthew Hooper
66
Share this post
Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, Fall Apple Sangria!
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
3,966
20 Most Haunted Places In The World! Tabs, Fri., Oct. 6, 2023
I'll click on that. Morning news roundup!
Oct 6
•
Rebecca Schoenkopf
79
Share this post
20 Most Haunted Places In The World! Tabs, Fri., Oct. 6, 2023
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
658
Share this publication
Wonkette
www.wonkette.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Wonkette
Wonkette is filthy, hilarious, liberal news. YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH!
Over 17,000 subscribers
Subscribe
Nah just let me read it
By registering you agree to Substack's
Terms of Service
, our
Privacy Policy
, and our
Information Collection Notice
© 2023 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts