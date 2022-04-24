ron desantis florida don’t say gay voter suppression transgender americans democrats republicans wonkette live chat 4.24.22

Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Will Also Depart Like A Lion, If You Don’t Mind

Stephen Robinson
April 24, 2022 02:30 PM

Kate Kraay as the Queen of Hearts, Megan Huynh as Alice, Bo Mellinger as the White Rabbit, and Justine Davis Denson as the Mad Hatter in Cafe Nordo’s “Down the Rabbit Hole."

Photo by Bruce Clayton Tom/Looks by Katrina Hess

Welcome to the last live chat of April 2022. We’ll valiantly charge on into May and what we in Portland, Oregon, call “Second Winter.” Saturday was sunny here, though, and my son and I hung out on the patio, playing a thrilling game of Pokemon that I don’t understand but he patiently explained to me.

Robyn and I will hop into the craziness of the past week at 12 pm PT and 3 pm ET. Please hop over to YouTube to watch, like, share, and subscribe. You can also stay here if you wish, but at least give us a YouTube thumbs up to show you care. We ask for so little.

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

