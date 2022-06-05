the princess bride

Wonkette Movie Night: The Princess Bride!

Robyn Pennacchia
June 04, 2022 08:00 PM
Wonkette Movie Night: The Princess Bride!

By popular demand, we are giving you all a whole ass thread for your movie nights! This week it is "The Princess Bride," an obvious classic starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin and a ton of other great people.

A Note from your host, ZiggyWiggy:

This Saturday night's movie choice is The Princess Bride.6pm PT/9pm ET. Available on Hulu and Disney+, Roku and Prime have it, or for free with ads on the "FreeVee'' channel. Everyone starts watching on their own device/tv at the scheduled time. There will be trivia questions and everyone can chat and snark to their heart's delight. I've included the notice I made for it. thanks!!

Have a swell time you guys!

Robyn Pennacchia

Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse

