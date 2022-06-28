Surprise January 6 Hearing, Let's Watch It Live!
You ready for this? We have your preview right here, where Wonkette explains how Mark Meadow's former aide Cassidy Hutchinson is going to fuck everybody's shit up in today's surprise emergency hearing of the House January 6 Select Committee.
Now we get to watch it together!
1:02: And here we go! Committee Chair Bennie Thompson gavels in and introduces today's witness, Hutchinson.
1:04: Just kidding, he hasn't introduced her yet. He puts a fine point on how the Committee has received a bunch of new evidence recently on exactly what was going on in the White House and in the chief of staff's office on January 6 and in the days just prior. Explosive stuff. Big stuff. And NOW he mentions today's witness and says she is extremely courageous for the testimony she has given.
1:06: Liz Cheney makes sure y'all know Cassidy Hutchinson is a REPUBLICAN who worked at TRUMP WHITE HOUSE and used to work for STEVE SCALISE and y'all ALL KNOW HER so don't LIE you FUCKERS.
1:10: Hahahaha, Thompson is like hey before we start, here are a bunch of pictures of Cassidy Hutchinson with Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise and Ted Cruz and Donald Trump. Not being a mere coffee fetcher in literally ANY of these pictures.
1:12: THOMPSON: Is it fair to say you were right in the middle of the thick of all these assholes?
HUTCHINSON: On a typical day I saw every Republican in Congress and every person in the Trump White House and also my desk was literally between Mike Pence's office and Jared Kushner's office and the Oval Office.
They even have pictures of the West Wing, showing how close her office was to all these dicks.
1:15: CHENEY: You remember Rudy Giuliani meeting with Mark Meadows on January 2?
HUTCHINSON: Ayup! I walked Rudy out to his car that night and he was like oh hey Cassidy are you excited about how we are going to go to the Capitol (for coups) on January 6? Afterward, Mark Meadows said things might get "real, real bad" on January 6.
She says before the 6th, she was "apprehensive," and after hearing Rudy Giuliani and Meadows's response, she was "scared and nervous for what could happen on January 6."
1:17: Now we move on to a conversation Hutchinson had with DNI John Ratcliffe (that asshole) during December 2020. Cheney plays a clip of Hutchinson's videotaped testimony where she said Ratcliffe seemed disinclined to participate in Trump's campaign to overturn the election.
1:20: Cheney goes over evidence that DOJ and the Secret Service had all these warnings about violence on January 6, and that the White House was receiving intel on that. Hutchinson in her earlier testimony said she heard the words "Oath Keeper" and "Proud Boys" when Giuliani would be around, in regards to the planning for January 6.
1:22: Cheney plays Hutchinson's testimony about a call she got on January 4 from Robert O'Brien, the national security advisor. He wanted to talk to Mark Meadows about potential violence on the 6th. There's discussion about Meadows meeting with and talking to Tony Ornato, who was at the time the deputy chief of staff for operations about violence on the 6th. Hutchinson explains that the position Ornato held was one of the most important, as it coordinated pretty much all security for the president, the White House campus, and the vice president.
1:27: Cheney plays footage and shows evidence of reports early on January 6 about people at the Ellipse rally with violent weapons, people in DC with AR-15s, and so on. In earlier testimony Hutchinson said Meadows and Ornato met that morning and Meadows was briefed on what the rally attendees were armed with that day. Hutchinson testified that Meadows's reaction to that was that he didn't even look up from his phone. He was asked if he heard what was just said. He asked if Ornato had told Trump, and Ornato said yep he sure had.
Sounds like Mark Meadows was just real worried!
1:32: Here are some texts between Hutchinson and Ornato:
Hutchinson testifies that what Trump was "fucking furious" about was that the Ellipse didn't look as full as he wanted it to. He was mad people with weapons couldn't get through security. Ornato explains in that second text that people "on the monument side don't want to come in" because they didn't want to go through magnetic security. Trump was insistent, according to Hutchinson's testimony, because he wasn't worried the armed people were there to hurt HIM.
1:35: Trump also explained that the people with the weapons could march to the Capitol from the Ellipse just fine, now just let them into the official rally space so Trump's crowd size looks big!
1:36: Hutchinson clarifies that these conversations were happening just minutes before Trump took the stage. Cheney puts that in context, playing the clip of Trump telling the crowd to march to the Capitol. You know, the people in the crowd that he knew were heavily armed and weren't there to hurt him.
1:40: Now Liz Cheney is listing things Trump could have done to stop the violence, like tell it to stop, or tell them not to march to the Capitol in the first place.
And now Cheney is asking Hutchinson if the White House counsel's office had concerns about the violence-inciting rhetoric of Trump's planned speech, including things about Mike Pence and fighting and other things like that. Yes, the answer is yes. Maybe this is part of why Liz Cheney is putting Pat Cipollone on blast so much!
1:42: LOL Mark Meadows wrote in his book that Trump's order to march to the Capitol was meant metaphorically? LOL.
1:46: Pat Cipollone told Hutchinson one million times, up to and including the morning of January 6 as they were leaving, to make sure Trump did not travel to the Capitol. Said to her that morning that they would get "charged with every crime imaginable." What crimes? Obstructing justice, defrauding the Electoral count, just, you know, all the crimes.
1:49: Hutchinson talked to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on the phone during Trump's speech. McCarthy called, sounding "frustrated and angry" and she didn't know why because she wasn't able to hear Trump onstage saying he was marching to the Capitol. Accused her of lying to him all week when she said previously they weren't coming to the Capitol. She says he believed her, but seemed really frustrated Trump had just said it onstage.
1:52: Drink, taped testimony from Hutchinson said GOP Rep. Scott Perry was part of conversations about what might happen if Trump came to the Capitol that day.
1:53: Apparently when they got back to the White House, Hutchinson got pulled in to a meeting with Tony Ornato, who explained what happened in The Beast (Trump's limo) after Trump's speech was over. He really really really thought he got to go to the Capitol to keep doing his coup, but they wouldn't let him. "I'm the fucking president, take me up to the Capitol now!"
Trump reportedly REACHED FOR THE STEERING WHEEL. "Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel," said Bobby Engel. (Secret Service guy)
"Trump used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel." Mr. Engel was in the room as Ornato was telling this story, and did not disagree with any of it.
Oh. My. God.
And apparently he just kept demanding to go to the Capitol, even after GRABBING THE STEERING WHEEL and LUNGING AT THE SECRET SERVICE GUY.
By the way, we are about to hand you over to Dok! Might see you later!
1:58: Doktor Zoom has seized the liveblog and is steering from the backseat!
When Trump returned to the White House, he heard Bill Barr's interview with the AP, and THREW HIS LUNCH AGAINST THE WALL.
KETCHUP WAS SPLATTERED.
