karine jean-pierrevideowhite house press briefing july 5 2022youtube

Welcome Back To Your Daily White House Press Briefings!

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
July 05, 2022 03:02 PM
Welcome Back To Your Daily White House Press Briefings!
Giphy

Been a minute since we've had one of these, feels like!

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)


Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc