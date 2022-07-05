adam kinzingeradam kinzinger death threatsjanuary 6 committeevideo

People Who Call Adam Kinzinger's Office Seem Nice

Evan Hurst
July 05, 2022 02:06 PM
Hey, did you know America's vilest people won't stop doing death threats to GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger and his wife and his mother and his newborn baby, because they are mad that Kinzinger is an active member of the House January 6 Select Committee who won't go along with their white supremacist plans to steal America for Donald Trump?

Yeah, that's a thing. It's real bad. His office put together a supercut of all the calls they're getting right now.

Instead of writing a whole bunch of words about it, we think we'll just let this speak for itself:



