CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE: Joe Biden Being Nice To UN, Or NY AG Letitia James Being Mean To Trump?
Big stuff happening in New York this morning, and it's all at the same time, unless somebody blows their schedule.
At 10:30 a.m. Eastern, New York Attorney General Letitia James is making a "major announcement" about her civil investigation into the Trump Organization. Is she announcing her big lawsuit? Guess you'll have to watch and see!
Or maybe you'll be too busy to watch and see, because at 10:35 a.m. Eastern, President Joe Biden is speaking to the United Nations. Considering everything that's going on with Russia and Ukraine right now — Putin is calling up 300,000 reserves and again threatening to use nukes, because he's desperate and losing — Biden might make some news.
Choose which video you'd like to watch below!
Maybe you are thinking, hey, Wonkette, I am not really into the news or knowing things, do you have a vintage episode of the Sally Jessy Raphael show?
Yes. The theme of the show is "Mom, You Embarrass Me!" and not a damn one of you is watching the videos above, are you?
Enjoy your WonkTV!
UPDATE: James just pushed her announcement back to 11:30. Now you're really watching Sally Jessy.
Follow Evan on Twitter right here!
Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.