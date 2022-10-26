17+ Ways To Lower Your Blood Pressure! Tabs, Wed., Oct. 26, 2022

ghostbusters cookbookdoes universal basic income work?expanded child tax creditron johnson taxesdetroitersmallory mcmorrowmichigan senatenews brief oct 26 2022

Rebecca Schoenkopf
October 26, 2022 07:00 AM
Tabs gif by your friend Martini Ambassador!

De2roiters! You heard the lady!



The Michigan Lege has been ACTUALLY unfucked for the first time in decades. Let's all flip the Michigan Senate, with my boyfriend Sam Richardson whispering sexy nothings at us. Tickets here, TONIGHT!

House Progressive Caucus officially withdraws its letter asking the Biden administration to pursue "negotiations" with Putin over a Ukraine ceasefire. They say it was circulated months ago and released yesterday by staff by accident. I love Pramila Jayapal, but that was woof. (Politico)

Radley Balko's criminal reform news roundup, go check it out so I don't have to steal all HIS tabs!

Hey, let's repeal the debt ceiling and whatnot before incoming House Speaker Marjorie Taylor Greene crash-lands it into the Potomac. — Axios / New York mag

Both sides hall of fame: WISCONSIN DEMOCRACY! On one side, Republicans are ending democracy. But on the other side, Republicans want to end democracy. (Lawyers Guns & Money) Same topic! But from PressWatchers instead!

Know what I fuckin want? An expanded Child Tax Credit again. Particularly before I get another goddamn tax break for JERB CREATOR. (Center for American Progress) Meanwhile, here's Washington Post (gift link, I love you) on UBI, IT FUCKIN GODDAMN WORKS.

Know who ain't got no tax bills lately? Sen. Ron Johnson, that lucky ducky! (WKOW)

Hey guess what, putting homeless people in houses reduces arrests and police interactions, weird right? — Westword / Urban Institute study

Let's all lower our blood pressure! Or is that just me? (Healthline)

Oh Ghostbusters Cookbook, I love you. What shall we make first? A Stay-Puft marshmallow man? OKAY! (Wonkette cut link!)



Rebecca Schoenkopf

Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.

