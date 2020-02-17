21 Infuriating People Who Should Be Banned From Restaurants For Life. Tabs, Mon., Feb. 17, 2020
Okay.
Bill Barr "personally spearheaded an effort last year to negotiate a settlement with the bank that would have allowed it to sidestep an indictment after Turkey's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, pressed Trump in a bid to avoid charges." Thanks CNN.
How do prosecutors feel about Bill Barr, CNN? Are they happy? Oh.
Therapists are working with migrant teens and then telling ICE everything they said. So that's disgusting. (Washington Post)
Census? There's no plan for that. (NBC)
Who's profiting from your outrageous medical bills? Who isn't? (New York Times)
Melissa Ryan gives you the Coronavirus Disinformation Roundup — Medium
Here's a crazy story about a college that got accreditation even though it doesn't seem to exist. — MSN
I don't know what this means and I'm askeered to find out: This NoFap parody of Johnny Cash's cover of Hurt is possibly the worst song ever recorded (We Hunted the Mammoth)
Grist: This ultra-strong nanomaterial could cut carbon emissions -- and it's made out of garbage. DADDY, I WANT THE ULTRASTONG NANO GARBAGE!
Oh, hey, this trivia app CEO is a cock! (Daily Beast)
Oh, hey, now that trivia app is firing everybody. (New York mag)
Mazel tov you crazy white supremacist monsters.
Say some scripture for Marco Rubio. — The Bulwark
The Bizarre Foods guy, Andrew Zimmern, has a new show about how what we eat is affected by climate change and immigration instead. I would watch at least one episode of that, probably. (WaPo)
It was absolutely insane of Mike Bloomberg to blame black people for the housing crisis, it isn't what happened, the New York Times should be mortified to be repeating it, and Elizabeth Warren, as she so often is, is correct.
You know who ELSE knows Bloomberg is wrong? No, not Hitler. The guy who wrote the law Bloomberg blamed. (WaPo)
Charles Blow haaaaaate Mike Bloomberg. (New York Times)
Who Said It: Mike Bloomberg or Lucille Bluth? — McSweeneys
Confronting 'Fantasy Island's' Thorniest Legacy: Herve Villechaize, Sex, and Disabled Representation. Yes, Daily Beast, I will click.
Hail Satan bears. HAIL.
