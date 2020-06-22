22 Better Days To Stop Sniffing Glue, Tabs, Mon., June 22, 2020
Donald Trump spent 14 minutes during his sparsely attended Saturday rally discussing his fierce struggle with a ramp.
Trump wants to debate Joe Biden but he has some hilarious demands: He'll only show up if he can pick the moderators and if the debates air on days of the week that aren't Thursday. He's afraid of Thursday. (Politico)
Richard Nixon tried to make his wife feel better about not nominating a woman to the Supreme Court. This could make a great movie. Someone contact Frank Langella.
The Trump campaign has settled on the brilliant strategy of reminding voters that Biden is old. This is less brilliant when you consider Trump himself is just four years younger and is tanking with senior voters. (Mother Jones)
China thinks America is too “divided, racist, and selfish" to keep its citizens safe. We resemble that remark. (The Economist)
Attorney Ben Crump is the guy black folks turn to when a loved one is killed and they have no reason to trust the cops or DAs. Kind of a shame but glad he's there. (The Washington Post)
Production is resuming on daytime soaps but as a precaution against COVID-19, CBS classic “The Bold and the Beautiful" will use blow-up dolls during the sex scenes. (Please, don't kink shame.) Movies are also considering replacing an actor's romantic partner with their spouse. (OK, go ahead and laugh.) That's a great way to break into the business, but it would suck if your spouse preferred a blow-up doll because it's less stiff and has more range. (Indiewire)
Steamy - The Night Of Passion www.youtube.com
Kentucky ain't even trying to hide its shady-ass voter suppression. Claiming to care about COVID-19, the state has cut polling places from more than 3,500 to just 200. Jefferson County, which is where half of the black population resides, will have just one polling place for more than 600,000 voters. There might be a wait. (Louisville Courier-Journal)
Recent polls have Kentucky House Rep. Charles Booker closing in or outright beating Amy McGrath in Tuesday's Democratic primary. We think Booker's pretty neat. (The Hill)
A solid HVAC system might keep you cool and relatively coronavirus free. We still prefer working from home. (Bloomberg)
A statue of George Washington in Northeast Portland, Oregon, was toppled and defaced last week. Conservatives are very upset, because all statues matter to them. (The Oregonian)
Washington might've “purchased" teeth from the people he enslaved. They probably didn't receive competitive rates or were allowed to say “no." (Washington Papers)
Trump claimed he couldn't enter St. John's Episcopal Church during his gross photo-op because of “insurance reasons." Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde confirms there were no “insurance reasons." He should've just said he'd have caught fire if he'd gone aside. That's more believable. (CNN)
Angela Davis is awesome. That is all. (WBUR)
"Our police departments are the most dramatic expression of structural racism" – Angela Davis www.youtube.com
