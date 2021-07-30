7 Discounts Seniors Only Get If They Ask! Tabs, Fri., July 30, 2021
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed state troopers to stop all vehicles that might have "migrants" in them (anyone brown), on suspicion of they might have the COVID-19. You know who isn't suspected of having COVID-19? Any white person in the state refusing to vax up or wear a mask. (CNN)
US Attorney General Merrick Garland reminds Abbott he has MEDDLED WITH THE PRIMAL FORCES OF NATURE, invites him to FUCK AROUND, FIND OUT. (CNN)
Handsome Joey B. on the vaxes: IT'S NOT POLITICAL YOU FUCKBUDGETS. Plus carrots (money, paid leaves to get the shot), sticks. — ABC News
Would you believe Fox News is criticizing Biden's vax proposals even though they are identical to Fox News's vaccine policy? I have never heard of such a thing before in my life. (Media Matters)
Everything Josh Marshall says here about the CDC, mask mandates, and vaxx mandates, is correct. "Out of Patience With the CDC? Grow the F Up." (Talking Points Memo)
Oh and now he's calling Kyrsten Sinema a "preening phony"? Man, I didn't know dude could be so correct in one day! — TPM
Can somebody let President Sinema know the worldcountry is currently on fireflood? Because Mistress Bipartisina just cut a whole bunch of infrastructure funding from electric vehicle chargers and electric buses. Or maybe someone could tell Montana Senator Jon Tester that I haven't been able to see Flathead Lake in three weeks through the fireskies, and it's across the street. (E&E News Climate Wire)
But NPR reporters still can't, even if they now have new ethics guidance saying they can demonstrate for fairness and human dignity and your whatnots and whathaveyous. (NPR)
"Some people didn't like the fact that I became political," said a Pennsylvania restaurant owner who got arrested for rioting in the Capitol and shouting of Nancy Pelosi, "Bring her out! She needs to hang!" She's now "sovereign people" "Pauline from the House of Bauer." The definition of both-sidesy, from AP.
Interesting, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing spending $100 million in COVID funds on affordable housing! I'm guessing that might be helpful? — Governing
Noted pinko commie former senator from Alabama Doug Jones tells Senate Dems to start with Joe Manchin's pro-democracy voter and gerrymandering reforms, and build on them, and fuck the filibuster if they have to. (USA Today)
Some Daily Kos/Civiqs poll:
- 39% of Americans believe Donald Trump's claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him; 80% of Republicans believe this lie, and 81% of frequent Fox News viewers believe it.
- 96% of Americans believe history classes in schools should teach about slavery in the United States; 55% believe it should be taught as a major topic.
- 75% of Americans believe history classes should teach about racism in the United States; 44% believe it should be taught as a major topic.
- 68% of Americans believe it is very important for children to receive vaccinations for diseases other than COVID-19.
- Less than half of Republicans (47%) believe it is very important for children to receive vaccinations for diseases other than COVID-19.
I love mr bean https://t.co/sTimCIgUrI— southpaw (@southpaw)1627568826.0
Is it illegal to own a street sign? Probably not. (Motor Biscuit)
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette.