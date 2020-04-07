'90s TV Moments That Would Never Happen Today. Tabs, Tues., April 7, 2020
OH FUCK YOU WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT.
And looks like the US Supreme Court wanted a piece of the evil too.
Grocery workers are dying of coronavirus. I'm sorry. (Washington Post)
Fox News asked on the wrong doctor. (Media Matters)
Not to be confused with this wrong doctor, from a week ago.
Here, HERE is the doctor they want! Trump and Dr. Oz, a match made in oh jesus. — Daily Beast
Peter Navarro says we should bet on "Trump's intuition" over science. What the fuck has happened to this country. (Daily Kos)
LA Times says the science is crap.
Meghan McCain making sense (again!), Jared Kushner Edition. (Salon)
Bookmark this WaPo story: Biden v. Trump coronavirus timeline.
(Acting) Navy Chief Thomas Modly fired Capt. Brett Krozier because he was afraid he'd get sideways with Trump if he didn't. Navy people of every kind are pisssssssed. (WaPo)
Ezra Klein talks to Elizabeth Warren about plans. It's a podcast, so y'all will have to tell me what she said. — Vox
Chuck Schumer is nominating an Elizabeth Warren aide to the stimulus oversight committee. Anybody else notice how much praise he's been lavishing her with lately? — Bloomberg
Speaking of, Jared Kushner's benefactors would please like a piece of (or the whole) pie? (WaPo)
From the comments! Meet the female pickpocket gang who ruled London's West End for a century! (AV Club)
Murder House Flip? Murder House Flip. (It is on Quibi, a "paid mobile streaming service," if that makes you less inclined to click on one of your few free LAT posts.) (LA Times)
Here is my new favorite email to me!
Hey Rebecca - longtime reader of Wonkette. I was inspired by your Wonkette reader slush fund - so I sent out this e-mail to our mailing list for my men's clothing store. We told people "if you were planning on buying something from us right now - please consider taking that money and helping someone who needs it more than we do". Called out Wonkette and a few other ways to Be A Helper. Already got emails from my customers saying they're not going to buy something and instead donate money, which feels fucking awesome.
Thanks for being a huge inspiration over the years and for writing such hilarious and informative mommyblog posts. Love you guys
Neil
We love Neil right back. If you want to donate to the Wonkette Reader Aid Slush Fund, and you are able, you can do that here. To keep Wonkette itself going forever, that's the handy widget below.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.