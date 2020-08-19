ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ SNUBS JOE ... What? Oh? Never Mind
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got good and mad at NBC News last night after the network's online coverage of her speech at the Democratic National Convention misleadingly suggested she had failed to endorse the party's nominee, Joe Biden. (Fact check: Ocasio-Cortez said way back in April that she would vote for Biden, and has literally been working on his campaign's climate panel. She supports Biden, yeesh.)
At the convention last night, Ocasio-Cortez was invited, as part of the official nominating process, to second the nomination for Sen. Bernie Sanders — who, after ending his campaign in the spring, also endorsed Biden. Placing Sanders's name in nomination was a required procedural move, so Sanders could then transfer his delegates to Biden and everyone could feel the warm glow of party unity.
Naturally, NBC News seized on the fact that in her 90-second speech, AOC didn't mention Biden, which would be an odd thing to do while formally seconding Sanders's nomination. The network posted this now-deleted tweet, which certainly suggests DEEP RIFTS:
So yes, AOC was pissed, because she was invited to do a thing as part of getting Biden nominated, she did the thing necessary to transfer delegates to Biden, the candidate she's been working to elect, and NBC News framed it as some kind of snub to Biden.
Hey, you want something controversial and shocking? How about the ridiculously short time allotted to Ocasio-Cortez and other young progressive women?
Even as the roll-call was throwing calamari at America, Ocasio-Cortez posted a tweet explaining why she had seconded the nom for Sanders: because that's the process, and let's elect Joe Biden, OK?
If you were confused, no worries! Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes… https://t.co/ieeIiyGHuZ— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez)1597802223.0
NBC News eventually appended a mention of that tweet to the original misleading one, then, a couple hours after that, pulled the original tweet and offered a clarification — but not an apology.
Editor's note and clarification (2/2): Ocasio-Cortez was asked by the DNC to second Sanders' nomination. The nomi… https://t.co/h2862jE1Fw— NBC News (@NBC News)1597814120.0
Not surprisingly, Ocasio-Cortez didn't find that particularly helpful. In a series of tweets, AOC lambasted NBC News for the stupid bad coverage, and pointed out that the DNC had informed journos exactly what was going on. (We'll copy-paste, with linkies, so our poor stupid platform isn't overwhelmed by too many tweets.)
You waited several hours to correct your obvious and blatantly misleading tweet. It sparked an enormous amount of hatred and vitriol, & now the misinfo you created is circulating on other networks. All to generate hate-clicks from a pre-recorded, routine procedural motion.
This is completely unacceptable, disappointing, and appalling. The DNC shared the procedural purpose of my remarks to media WELL in advance. @NBC knew what was going to happen & that it was routine. How does a headline that malicious & misleading happen w/ that prior knowledge?
So @NBCNews how are you going to fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation that you are now responsible for? Because a 1:15am tweet to slip under the radar after blowing up a totally false and divisive narrative across networks isn't it.
As of yet, no apology from NBC News that we can see, and NBC's story still includes a factual-but-misleading subhed beginning, "The freshman lawmaker did not mention Joe Biden," while the lede makes the same point:
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stressed the importance of broad progressive priorities during a brief speech to the virtual Democratic National Convention Tuesday night that made no mention of the party's nominee.
The third paragraph notes that seconding Sanders's nomination was a "procedural move," but doesn't mention why the procedure was necessary to release all the delegates to Biden. It's not until the seventh paragraph, following an embed of AOC's explanatory tweet, that the story finally notes that she had been invited by the DNC to do the honors. Even there, the piece only states that AOC had endorsed Sanders during the primary. Nor does it mention that she, like Sanders, fully supports Biden and has been working with the Biden campaign. At least the network's clarification tweet got that much right.
Jesus. CNN didn't fuck this up, you guys. Really, it's pretty easy.
Yr Wonkette is entirely supported by reader donations. Please help support scrupulously accurate snark and dick jokes, won't you?
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.