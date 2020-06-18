Anti-Vax Mom Asks Internet How To Protect Her Unvaccinated Child. Tabs, Thurs., June 18, 2020
Goddammit, The Onion. Quaker Oats Replaces Historically Racist Aunt Jemima Mascot With Black Female Lawyer Who Enjoys Pancakes Sometimes. (The Onion)
Oh dear, can somebody check on Matt Gaetz?
American attitudes on police brutality changing FAST. All of two in 10 Americans don't think police brutality is a problem (and you know who they are); six in 10 say African Americans are more likely to be killed by police than white people are — even, like, white people in Kentucky think so — among other race-related huge opinion shifts. (AP)
WHY THE FUCK AREN'T PEOPLE WEARING MASKS. — Steve Lopez, LA Times
Listen to Suze Orman: Don't gamble your unemployment check in the stock market. Also, LOL, Suze Orman haaaaate big corporations. (New York mag)
Got other coronavirus questions, besides that? Nerdwallet not afraid to be servicey.
Former eBay CEO maybe needs to calm the fuck down about bloggers. You don't have to send them larvae and spiders and pig masks and threats. They're fucking bloggers. Sadly, can't play "You About To Lose Your Job" at him, because he already did. (NakedSecurity / charging complaint)
This Ventura County (my home sweet home!) lady is NOT a CUPCAKE! (Towleroad)
Fox News argues Tucker Carlson doesn't report facts. Thanks Fox! — The Hollywood Reporter
Things are not going well for Amy McGrath. (I've heard this from Kentuckianans as well; you?) (New York mag)
Scientologist actor man Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women. Here's an OLD TAB background from the premier Scientology Watch blogger (that we know of), Tony Ortega. (Tony Ortega)
How did "Watchmen" predict so much so quick? On masks, Tulsa, and white supremacist policing. Interview with writer Cord Jefferson. — Rolling Stone
Fucking epic.
Epic and Honest Mobile Home Commercial www.youtube.com
