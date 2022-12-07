cdc recommends masks againdrag showukrainian dancing soldiermorning pikachu dancenews brief dec 7 2022

Architectural Buildings That Are Unique And Real! Tabs, Dec. 7, 2022

Mommyblogging
Rebecca Schoenkopf
December 07, 2022 07:00 AM
Tabs gif (not of me!) by your friend Martini Ambassador!

Thanks CDC for re-recommending masking again, AND ALSO it's really past about time! (CNBC)

Fuck these anti-drag-show "Christians" have lost their everloving minds. Regardless, the show went on. — Fayetteville Observer

Do it, tiny Ukrainian soldier girl.



A $40 billion Arizona chip factory investment? That's almost a Foxconn, if Foxconn ever existed! (CNBC)

Sacramento pilot program transitioning old homes away from gas is awesome. — CAP Radio

Art money for CA schools, fuck yeah! (Ed Source)

California YIMBY's report on Housing First shows the unexpected result that California needs to listen to ... Houston. Texas. (The Nation)

Probably don't read the Elon Musk animal cruelty probe story :( — Reuters

Damn Better Homes & Gardens, these some stanky uglyass kitchens.

I'll bite on Architectural Buildings That Are Unique And Real! (Better Manly)

Have you made your plans for Nigel?


www.youtube.com


Driveable to Detroit? Then email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com to get my home address for our WONKRISTMAS PARTY Sunday, Dec. 18, in the afternoon-like!

We love you.

