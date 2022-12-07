Architectural Buildings That Are Unique And Real! Tabs, Dec. 7, 2022
Thanks CDC for re-recommending masking again, AND ALSO it's really past about time! (CNBC)
Fuck these anti-drag-show "Christians" have lost their everloving minds. Regardless, the show went on. — Fayetteville Observer
Do it, tiny Ukrainian soldier girl.
\u201cMorning Pikachu Dance. Winter has never been an obstacle to a good mood.\n\ud83c\udfa5 by Operative #UAarmy\u201d— Defense of Ukraine (@Defense of Ukraine) 1670220000
A $40 billion Arizona chip factory investment? That's almost a Foxconn, if Foxconn ever existed! (CNBC)
Sacramento pilot program transitioning old homes away from gas is awesome. — CAP Radio
Art money for CA schools, fuck yeah! (Ed Source)
California YIMBY's report on Housing First shows the unexpected result that California needs to listen to ... Houston. Texas. (The Nation)
Probably don't read the Elon Musk animal cruelty probe story :( — Reuters
Damn Better Homes & Gardens, these some stanky uglyass kitchens.
I'll bite on Architectural Buildings That Are Unique And Real! (Better Manly)
Have you made your plans for Nigel?
Driveable to Detroit? Then email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com to get my home address for our WONKRISTMAS PARTY Sunday, Dec. 18, in the afternoon-like!
We love you.
