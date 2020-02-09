Fragile Far-Right Troll Really Upset That Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Some Papers
The "fuck your feelings" crowd is weird. These are folks who enjoy misgendering trans people and fantasizing about brutally murdering women who have abortions. It's apparently very important to the American experiment that assholes are free to asshole without any personal fallout. Yet Nancy Pelosi ripping up a copy of a corrupt president's State of the Union address is an assault on civility. This is the same State of the Union where Trump presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to one of the worst people who ever lived -- a racist slimeball who made millions of dollars mocking women's appearances when not calling them "sluts."
However, bullies aren't often known for their intellectual consistency. Former self-described "turbofeminist" turned far right "anti-SJW" internet troll Ian Miles Cheong described Pelosi's impromptu upper body workout as the "most classless act ever conducted in Congress." You're probably now wondering, "Who is Ian Miles Cheong and why should I care?" That's a reasonable response, and I'll try to do my best. Cheong is managing editor of the blog, Human Events. He's a fierce critic of so-called "cancel culture" (there is no such thing). In a 2017 column for the Daily Caller, Cheong criticized Variety's Jerry Lewis obituary for mentioning that the comedian often made racist and misogynistic comments. I'm old AF, but I still think Jerry Lewis is an odd hill to defend.
Award-winning comic book writer Gail Simone successfully diagnosed Cheong as an "ignoramus," a wonderfully descriptive term. You can't think of Cheong now without picturing him in a dunce cap.
Naturally, this meant war. Simone has written a lot of comics over the years. They usually feature women as complex characters with their own agendas and motivations. The women in Gail Simone comics don't just pop up in the middle of a male-dominated action adventure and say "save me!" or "please, look at my improbably large breasts!" This has apparently ruined the childhoods of many stunted adolescents. Cheong decided to come for Simone, and it was embarrassing.
I'm not sure what Cheong expected to happen here. Did he not fully appreciate that Simone makes words for a living? He probably thought his sick burn would devastate her so completely she'd deactivate her Twitter account and vow never to write a comic book again. She has displeased a man on the Internet.
Instead, Simone gave Cheong the full Klobuchar. She "Klobbered" him (trust me, this will catch on). It took her just three minutes and two of them were probably spent refilling her coffee.
Simone has exposed Cheong as the "tragic lead" in yet another "white male rage" story. Cheong is a person of color, but Simone is just that kind of liberal. She'd put a girl Jedi in your Star Wars and a bad ass black woman in your "Doctor Who." Cheong is indeed a fraud. He decried climate change deniers in 2013 before calling climate change a hoax in 2018. Although, he could just be stupid.
I consider Simone a personal hero and not just because she makes fun of idiots online. Back in 1994, DC decided to "revamp" its Green Lantern comic. Previous lead Hal Jordan was out and our new hero was the slacker Gen-X trope, Kyle Rayner. He was literally handed a power ring in a back alley. I'm still not convinced this isn't how many young white men receive high-profile jobs. His girlfriend, Alexandra, is smarter and more capable than Kyle but instead of taking the ring from his dumb ass and protecting the galaxy her own damn self, she helps "train" Kyle. She was already training him to be a functioning adult, so this was one more extra task. She's nurturing and subsumes her own ambitions in favor of the "potential" we're supposed to believe Kyle has. Unfortunately, the creators believed Kyle needed a real kick in the pants from a personal tragedy, so some random villain murders Alexandra and stuffs her into the refrigerator for Kyle to find. This was awful but a common plot device. The worst thing that could happen to a woman -- her sexual assault or even her death -- served as motivation for a male hero. Simone complied a list of the oh-so-many examples on the website, Women in Refrigerators.
Simone didn't just write better stories featuring women. I think she inspired a generation of creators to do the same. As Simone said, "If you demolish most of the characters girls like, then girls won't read comics. That's it!" Fragile men are often frustrated when women take center stage in superhero stories ... but tough. On the CW's "The Flash" series, Iris West is not just the hero's wife. She's a functional team leader. This season, she even has her own crew of badass ladies. Thanks, Ms. Simone, for changing the narrative.
