Children's Remains Found In Mormon Doomsday Writer's Backyard, One Identified As Wife's Son
The remains of seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow have been found in the backyard of Chad Daybell, the Mormon Doomsday Novelist and new husband of Joshua's mother Lori Vallow. Another set of children's remains were found and authorities are waiting before identifying them as the body of Vallow's other missing child, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
First reported missing by JJ's paternal grandparents, Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September of last year. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about whether or not Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell had something to do with the disappearance of Vallow's children, especially after the couple ran off to Hawaii. And then even more, after it was revealed that several other people in both Vallow's and Daybell's lives had died or been injured in some rather suspicious ways. Both Vallow and Daybell were and remain suspects in the abrupt death of Daybell's previous wife, Tammy Daybell, who conveniently passed on about a week before Vallow and Daybell got hitched. According to Chad Daybell, the ghost of Tammy Daybell was the first one to suggest that he and Vallow marry.
Via East Idaho News:
Human remains found on Chad Daybell's property were children and one was concealed in a "particularly egregious" way, according to Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood.
The information was disclosed as Daybell appeared for his initial court hearing Wednesday morning. He is charged with two felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence.
Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of Joshua "JJ" Vallow, confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that authorities have told her one set of the remains belongs to JJ. However, authorities have not released a positive identification to the public.
Daybell appeared via Zoom from the Fremont County Jail wearing a black and white jumpsuit. He showed no emotion during the proceedings and replied with one-word answers when asked by Judge Faren Eddins if he understands his rights.
Eddins agreed with Wood's recommendation to set bail at $1 million even though the maximum penalty on each charge is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
"One of the primary reasons we are asking the bail to be set at that amount is these are human remains and although those remains have not yet been positively identified, we are aware that these remains are the remains of children," Wood said. "The concealment of one of the bodies is particularly egregious and should Mr. Daybell bail out, he has strong incentive to flee."
Certainly, we all hoped the children would be found in some kind of doomsday bunker, just as safe as Chad Daybell told reporters they were back in March. We obviously cannot say "OH SHIT THEY DEFINITELY KILLED THOSE KIDS" just yet, at least not in a post, because they haven't been convicted, but things do seem to be pointing that way, just maybe!
When Vallow's and Daybell's whereabouts were still unknown, before they were found in Hawaii, Sean Bartholick, the attorney representing them, had this to say on the subject of whether Lori Vallow Daybell had anything to do with the disappearance of their children.
"Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter. Lori Daybell is a devoted mother and resents assertions to the contrary. We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor."
It does seem that now would be the time to do that.
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us! Also if you are buying stuff on Amazon, click this link!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse