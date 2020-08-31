Classic Film Stars Who Were Actually Really Weird. Tabs, Mon., Aug. 31, 2020
Hey Rebecca, how was camping this weekend with a husband, two sons, a daughter, a granddaughter, and four dogs on a mountain lake, it was wonderful, why do you ask?
Oh.
Well thank you front page of the Washington Post.
Oh. Appeals court temporarily halts protections for journalists, legal observers in Portland. — ABC News
A Bryan, Texas, middle school teacher's "unacceptable" comments about "colored people" (the NBA) being paid "to entertain us" are unacceptable. (KBTX) Meanwhile, an LA teacher who wore an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt is getting death threats (CBS) while a Georgia teacher with a Black Lives Matters poster is "under fire" (AJC).
Eighty-seven coronavirus cases from one wedding in rural Maine? Fuckin' sweet. (WaPo)
Meanwhile, Trump's pressuring another federal agency for his pet coronavirus responses, this time the FDA and "convalescent plasma." So expect the agency to crumble before your eyes just like the CDC did. —WaPo
Rampant destruction of forests will unleash more pandemics. Cool, The Guardian. Cool cool.
Frustration leads to violence in masculine culture. Cool, The Behavorist. Cool cool.
Chris Lehmann rounds up the scandals in the House of Falwell. (The New Republic)
Trump's RNC was loaded with disinformation. — McKay Coppins at The Atlantic
Everything you need to know about the Kenosha protest shooting. — Melissa Ryan at Medium
ProPublica ran a story on the Alaska AG who sent dozens of "uncomfortable" text messages to a much younger employee, all "u up." He resigned two hours after they published. Goddamn they're good. (ProPublica)
Salesforce had a blockbuster earnings report, beating expectations, so it laid off 1000 people the next day. — Business Insider
Leaked memo: Don McGahn tried to downgrade Jared Kushner's security clearance because he's a walking fucking red flag. (Axios)
I love you all terribly. Be safe.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette is ONLY funded by YOU. I TOLD YOU WE LOVE YOU.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.