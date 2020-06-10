Couple Who Waits 9 Years To Open Wedding Present Gets A Rude Awakening. Tabs, Wed., June 10, 2020
If the Swedish press conference is at 9:30 a.m. Swedes Standard Time, it has presumably already happened by now. Let me know in the comments if it was the CIA or South Africa.
April Ryan says it is indeed Stephen Miller who's writing Trump's race speech. You go with the Nazi you have, not the Nazi you want. — American Urban Radio Networks
The rush to redefine 'defund the police.' No, people on TV, we do mean it. (The New Republic)
Stupid Joe Biden made me cry.
Stupid baby-names website made me cry. — Babynames.com
Who saw "Black Lives Matter has highest approval of any political organization in the US" coming? (Civiqs)
How we devalue black property too, as in African American people's homes, proved with math. — Vox
Confederate statues comin' down errrrewhere. (News4Jax)
Fitness enthusiasm is fascist. (Sorry Callyson.) Crossfit CEO told staff we're "not mourning" George Floyd. — Buzzfeed
Bobby James Moore, who's intellectually disabled, has been released from a Texas prison three years after the Supreme Court determined no, Texas, you can't execute him. (Appeal)
Georgia's election yestertoday was fuuuuuuubar. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Is $874 million a LOT to pay health care execs while they lay off doctors and nurses who were walking around in literal garbage bags? Maybe. — New York Times
OLD TAB! Journalistic "objectivity" is bullshit, it didn't even exist as a concept until the 1920s, and Republicans have been gaming it since McCarthy. (Time)
Oh hey, guess what?
By which I mean, guess what?
BRB, gonna make a Pimm's cup.
Okay bye.
