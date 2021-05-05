Donald Trump Probably Pretty Glad He Started That BlogSpot Site Now
Yesterday, Fox News BREAKING NEWS ALERTed, "Trump launches new communications platform months after Twitter, Facebook ban." Yes, Donald Trump launched his very own antisocial media site, where he rants and no one can reply. Just hours later, Facebook's "quasi-independent" "Oversight Board" announced that Facebook was just and proper in suspending Trump's account following the January 6 insurrection. So for the moment, Trump won't be returning to Facebook. But the board also faulted Facebook for imposing an "indefinite" suspension, saying that by imposing a "vague, standardless penalty" and then asking the Oversight Board to make a final decision on Trump's status, the company was avoiding its responsibilities.
The board gave Facebook six months to review the case and apply a penalty consistent with Facebooks's actual policies, which would mean either permanently yanking Trump's account, or suspending it for a specific period of time. Might we suggest 200 years? So in six months, we'll see what Facebook decides to do (it will decide Trump is a threat to democracy who deserves "free speech," we bet).
Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows took to Fox News to whine that this is a "sad day for America," because Facebook is still picking on him for inciting a little light treason.
So it's pretty great that Donald Trump happened to set up his very own Tumblrspace, Donald J Trump Dot Com Slash Desk, where he can LiveJournal all his feelings about the current world situation, just like he used to on Twitter, but with no troublesome replies.
Here's an example from today, in which he whines not about the Facebook decision (that'll probably come later) but about his enemy du jour, Rep. Liz Cheney. He clearly loves being freed from Twitter's nasty 280-character limit, as well as from reason and standard English.
We should note that, for a guy with lots of older followers, the text on this site is teensy-tiny. Here's the rant:
Warmonger Liz Cheney, who has virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming, continues to unknowingly and foolishly say that there was no Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election when in fact, the evidence, including no Legislative approvals as demanded by the U.S. Constitution, shows the exact opposite. Had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures, and had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell (he blew two seats in Georgia that should have never been lost) fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time, with more found since, we would have had a far different Presidential result, and our Country would not be turning into a socialist nightmare! Never give up!
We have no way of knowing whether Trump actually wrote that, or whether it's an AI just spitting out random Trumpian grievances.
As a "communications platform," Donald J Trump Dot Com Slash Desk is pretty minimalist. You've got the tweetlike rants, and an option to repost them to Facebook or Twitter. There's also a "like" option, which Techdirt reports can't be undone. It's a lot like giving money to a Trump campaign that way.
We tried "liking" a post, though, and clicking the little heart actually did nothing at all that we could see. It's the Big Like! We probably should check our bank balance.
And of course there's the donate button, which is the whole deal.
The site just went up yesterday, but it's been backfilled with Trumpian wisdom going back to January 24, when he endorsed Sara Huckabee Sanders's candidacy for governor of Arkansas. Why, there's even a helpful "News" link, which brings up a list of posts that looks exactly like this:
(For variety, if you scroll all the way down to April 20, you'll find a post titled "Statement from Highly Respected Pollster, John McLaughlin")
A video posted yesterday proclaims the site will be a "beacon of freedom" and a "place to speak freely and safely," at least if you are Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America. There is nothing the least bit interactive about the site, which is how the internet should work, after all. As at Yr Wonkette, comments are not allowed, except really no kidding there's just no option.
Techdirt notes that Donald J. Trump Dot Com Slash Desk may eventually evolve into a long rumored Trump social media site. If it does, the terms of service don't seem unconditionally free-speechy:
Although Save America has no obligation to do so, it reserves the right, and has absolute discretion, to remove, screen or edit any User Content posted or stored on the Sites at any time and for any reason without notice, and you are solely responsible for creating backup copies of and replacing any User Content you post or store on the Sites at your sole cost and expense. Any use of the Interactive Areas or other portions of the Sites in violation of the foregoing violates these Terms of Service and may result in, among other things, termination, or suspension of your rights to use the Interactive Areas and/or the Sites.
And not surprisingly, for all the Right's whining about the absolute right to Free Speech, the site also lists, in detail, any number of things that are not allowed by users, should there ever be more than one. Just look at the first couple categories of Forbidden Stuff!
User Content that is unlawful, libelous, defamatory, obscene, pornographic, indecent, lewd, suggestive, harassing, discriminatory, threatening, invasive of privacy or publicity rights, abusive, inflammatory, fraudulent, deceptive or misleading;
User Content that would constitute, encourage or provide instructions for a criminal offense, violate the rights of any party, or that would otherwise create liability or violate any local, state, national or international law;
Presumably, that'll eventually be revised to allow people to call for invading the US Capitol.
[Facebook Oversight Board / AP / Techdirt / Image from Cameron's World]
Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please help us keep our little GeoCities site going with a $5 to $10 monthly donation. Maybe together we can bring back the <blink> tag!
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.