Donna Brazile Good Again
A while back we were not sure what the hell was up with Donna Brazile, former interim DNC chair, when she started working for Fox News last year, and when she wrote her book in 2017. Therein, she wrote about how she at one point wanted to replace Hillary Clinton as the 2016 Democratic nominee (when Hillary had the red death plague or the sniffles or something). Also, she wasn't actually saying the 2016 primary was #rigged, she just kind of implied it, but that was not what she meant to imply! She meant she had "found the cancer" on the party, but she was not going to kill the whole party, blah blah blah blah blah, did not read book on account of "fuck that."
Point is, back then Brazile, whether she was intending to or not, ended up fanning the flames of the bullshit story that anything that looked bad coming out of the DNC was because #RIGGEDAGAINSTBERNIE, and not the Occam's Razor answer about the DNC, which is always incompetence.
But now, at least for today, Brazile is good again.
Why she good now? Because Brazile got right up there on Fox News and literally said RNC chairwoman Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel can go to hell, which is a good thing to say to Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel, on the Fox News. We'd say Ms. ROMNEY McDaniel could use her Uncle Mittens's car elevator to transport her to hell, and that she should eat shit when she gets there, but LOL bet she doesn't even have the keys to Uncle Mittens's car elevator anymore, because she is the bad seed cousin and a bad influence on Uncle Mittens's hot sons Tagg and Craig and Blitzen and Ruffles and LaserCat.
Watch this video, you will like it. The clip starts with Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel spreading garbage about how the Democratic National Convention is going to be #RIGGED against Bernie. Then comes Brazile's response:
BRAZILE: I want to talk to my Republicans. First of all, stay the hell out of our race. I get sick and tired [...] of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process. First of all, they don't have a process. They're canceling primaries, they have winner take all. They don't have the kind of democracy we see on the Democratic side. And for people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans, that is stupid, so Ronna, GO TO HELL.
FOX NEWS GUY: Whoa!
FOX NEWS LADY: Whoa!
BRAZILE: This is not about ... no, go to hell! I'm tired of it, Ed! We're not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win. This notion that, somehow or another, Democrats are out there trying to put hurdles or roadblocks before one candidates, that's stupid. I know what's going on. They are scared of Democrats coming together to defeat Donald Trump. [...]
Stop using Russian talking points, Madame Chairwoman. Period!
What were they talking about? Oh just the same shit Donald Trump and his dumbfuck male offspring have been yapping their thin lips about, as they try to troll Democratic primary voters into thinking everything is #RIGGED, in a desperate attempt to keep the party from uniting to kick King Shithole's scaly orange ass in November. It is literally the only way they win, because the American public, as ever, loathes Donald Trump, just like it loathed him when Russia gave Trump a reacharound and sneaked him into the Oval Office by a quirk of the Electoral College that says the votes of a handful of paste-eating rednecks in the Rust Belt matter more than the votes of almost three million Californians.
And is that a Russian talking point that Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel is spreading, which is why Donna Brazile, who is good again, told her to take a one-way flight to hell? Why yes, it is! The intelligence briefing Donald Trump has been so GRRR MAD about, what said the Russians are trying to get him re-elected, also said Russia is working to exploit divisions in the Democratic Party and (temporarily) boost the candidacy of Bernie Sanders. Their goals are an either/or, and either would be fine with them: 1) Bernie wins the nomination, at which point the Russian worm will turn on Bernie and they will ratfuck him just like they ratfucked Hillary in 2016. 2) Bernie does not win the nomination, and enough of his supporters buy into Russian propaganda about #RIGGED that they stay home, vote third party, or switch to Trump.
What does Russia not want to happen, which not coincidentally is the same thing Trump and Ronna ROMNEY McNoCarElevator wants? For Democrats to show up in droves in November and kick the motherfucker out on his ass.
Anyway, three cheers for Donna Brazile, who is officially good again. We will let you know if/when she becomes bad again.
Again.
