Don’t Worry, Pregnant Americans, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Gonna End All Future Rapes!
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican obviously, signed into a law a deranged anti-abortion measure that would ban abortions after six weeks. ("Six weeks" is not actually six weeks; it's two weeks after the first missed period if periods are regular.) It's a tremendous blow to human rights while a great boon for the unhinged vigilante market. This happened in May, but Democrats were seemingly caught flat-footed after somehow assuming that the current Supreme Court — you know, the same one with Amy Coney Barrett — would acknowledge Roe v. Wade as settled law.
Although this is the outcome Republicans have desired for decades and even elected Donald Trump to finally deliver, more than a few have expressed concerns that the Texas abortion ban contains no except for rape or incest.
The rape distinction anti-choicer’s make isn’t actually humane. It just gives the game away https://t.co/hnRH4RTgQV— Stephen Robinson (@Stephen Robinson)1630605130.0
Never Trumper Tim Miller tweeted last week:
As someone who is generally anti-abortion, I gotta say forcing a woman to carry her rapist's child to term at 7 weeks is both appalling and a monumental political loser that will backfire badly on anyone who actually wants to attract new pro-lifers rather than punish women.
Forcing anyone, under any circumstances, to carry a pregnancy to term against their will is appalling. Full stop. Miller talks about not wanting to “punish women," but if anti-choicers weren't interested in punitive measures for sexually active women, they wouldn't distinguish between pregnancies that result from consensual or non-consensual sex. The rape and incest exception reveal the motivating misogyny behind all abortion bans.
This is an incredibly bizarre statement. When asked why sex assault victims who get pregnant have to carry to term… https://t.co/1GYAjrFk5e— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski)1631032631.0
Today, while signing the voter suppression law that will conveniently shield Republicans from well-deserved backlash over the abortion ban, Abbott was asked (by a male reporter, of course) why “force a rape or incest victim to carry a pregnancy to term." No, the only relevant question reporters should ask is why force anyone to carry a pregnancy to term. This is theoretically a free country.
Abbott, who is neither a doctor nor someone who's experienced a single menstrual cycle, claimed that six weeks is still oodles of time for a woman to exercise her constitutional rights. That's bullshit. Just like the words that followed out his mouth.
That said, however, let's make something very clear — rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas.
The dullards standing behind Abbott applauded his bravery in publicly declaring this unambiguous anti-rape position. Although Abbott vows to “eliminate all rapists" from Texas streets, the one and only place legitimate rapes occur, he's obviously conceding that Texas is not yet a rape-free utopia. Perhaps he should deliver that first before anyone is expected to surrender their bodily autonomy. That's how your standard deals with the devil work.
Tim Miller, by the way, worked on Jeb! Bush's catastrophic 2016 presidential campaign. During the Republican primary debate in New Hampshire, Bush claimed his anti-abortion stance with exceptions for rape and incest was “the sweet spot." Wow, hard to believe this guy lost, right? However, fellow Floridian Marco Rubio pushed for a total abortion ban with no exceptions. He piously stated: "I just believe that all human life is worthy of the protection of our laws" (he's owned by the gun lobby) and "I would rather lose an election than be wrong on the issues of life." Ah, well, both came true, didn't they?
The media somehow didn't denounce Rubio as an extremist, and almost all Never Trumpers, including Miller, would've eagerly supported Rubio if he'd won the nomination. And President Little Marco would've nominated justices like Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett while tacitly approving abortions bans like the one in Texas, a version of which is on its way to Florida.
Don't trust even polite, non-MAGA Republicans who claim the Texas abortion ban horrifies them. It's what they've wanted all along.
