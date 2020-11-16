Trump TV Doctor Scott Atlas Tells Michigan To 'Rise Up' Against Near-Kidnapping Victim Gretchen Whitmer
Remember when Trump said one million times that after the election we'd never hear about coronavirus again, because obviously it was a scam to ruin his chances at winning? Well, that did not work out so well! New coronavirus cases have been surging around the country, and so — in order to relieve some of the pressure on hospitals — many areas are going back into lockdown mode. This is a good thing! I mean, it sucks, but it's better than overloading the system or, you know, dying. Dying would be bad.
Michigan, which just recently hit its highest number of positive cases in a day (9,179!), is one such state. This is a fairly brave move on the part of Gretchen Whitmer, who nearly became the Lindbergh baby of governors thanks to some wacky right-wing militia types who were real sad about coronavirus safety measures.
Dr. Scott Atlas, a TV radiologist who is somehow one of Trump's main coronadvisors and not a character in a Rocky Horror fanfic, was absolutely appalled by this. Not the kidnapping, the going into lockdown mode. Thus, last night he — a doctor who is supposed to be in charge of keeping people safe during these uncertain times — tweeted that the only way to respond to this was for Michiganders to rise up and not accept this. With an added #FreedomMatters and a #StepUp.
The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp https://t.co/8QKBszgKTM— Scott W. Atlas (@Scott W. Atlas)1605483669.0
Boy, that sure is a thing to say about someone who was recently almost kidnapped by people who thought they were doing just that!
This corona spike has the Scott Atlas Seal of Approval!
"We know that the White House likes to single us out here in Michigan, me out in particular. I'm not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals," Whitmer responded later in the evening on CNN. "If everyone does their part, we will see a big benefit from it."
As you might imagine, lots of people pointed out to Dr. Scott Atlas that what he said was rather crass, given the recent kidnapping plot. He was, of course, appalled that anyone would think that when he said "rise up," he was encouraging an uprising, or anything violent.
Hey. I NEVER was talking at all about violence. People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or in… https://t.co/YwZgA7qhrk— Scott W. Atlas (@Scott W. Atlas)1605495737.0
Atlas insisted he just meant for people to vote Whitmer out of office in two years when she's up for reelection, and to maybe do some peaceful protesting. Not violence! Just because there are a lot of people out there who want to do violence to Gretchen Whitmer and other governors trying to make sure their whole states don't die of COVID-19 doesn't mean it's wrong to use incendiary language do describe how people should respond to safety regulations. How would that be fair? That would be like saying, "Oh hey, don't tell a hit man that someone needs to be taken care of!" Because that can mean two different things! Sure, it could mean that you would like that person to be murdered, but it could also mean that you would like them to have a nice spa day. And shouldn't we go with the more generous interpretation always?
Of course, when there's a lockdown in effect due to a pandemic, refusing to lock down really is an act of violence. People could die because of their "rising up," whether they go full Michigan Militia or not. Not everyone has the luxury of being able to lock down, because they have jobs that don't allow it, and wanting to ignore safety protocols puts them at risk. Of dying. From the thing it is technically Dr. Scott Atlas's job (inexplicably) to keep people from dying from.
