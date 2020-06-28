Far-Right Militia Somehow Seduced Into Super Racist Sing-A-Long By Sacha Baron Cohen
On Saturday, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen disguised himself in overalls and a fake beard in order to troll a Washington Three Percenters event, and he managed to get the whole crowd there to sing along with an incredibly racist and otherwise ignorant song about injecting Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the WHO, liberals, CNN, mask-wearers and others "with the Wuhan Flu" and "chop[ping] them up like the Saudis do."
Sacha Baron Cohen trolls redneck rally. youtu.be
The Three Percenters are a far-right militia, the name being based off of the historically dubious claim that only three percent of American colonists resisted the British. Members have previously been involved in bombings and attempted bombings. Three Percenters also provided security for the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville and the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge by Cliven Bundy and kin. So, you know, just really regular, charming people.
According to organizers, Baron Cohen claimed that he was the leader of a PAC (obligatory "vroom vroom") and offered to contribute security to the event and also perform with a band. Then, when some of the militia members realized they were being messed with, the security guards Baron Cohen brought with them refused to let them backstage to stop it or pull the plug. Aw, the poor dears.
Of course, the thing that made it work was not just that Baron Cohen made it up there to sing the song, but that the audience sang along and sang along enthusiastically. That doesn't work if you're playing to a crowd that is not already virulently racist and ignorant. If he tried to do that at an event where people were not virulently racist and ignorant, no one would have sung along with him. This is just further proof that even they can't tell the difference between themselves and a parody of themselves.
Anyway, this is now your open thread! Enjoy!
[YouTube]
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us! Also if you are buying stuff on Amazon, click this link!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse