Feed The Kitty
You know how once a month I say in my gentle, honeyed, nice person voice that you better GIVE ME SOME FUCKING MONEY SO WONKETTE DOES NOT DIE?
Consider this that time of the month.
Above you see some children telling you to GIVE ME SOME FUCKING MONEY. That is because they know that without Wonkette your life would be fascist and unbearable, whereas WITH Wonkette your life is fascist but if we're all very lucky, we might make it through. Just kidding, those children do not know anything about that, they are three and five years old! Only one of them even knows who Trump is and she barely knows about Nazis at all even though in Montana she has totally met some! But they DO know that Grandma/Mama uses money to buy them toys and dresses and pez candies and now THIS SHELTER CAT!
Hello Muse, you are pretty and nice.
So you guys don't need me to give you the whole song and dance about "independent media" and "we are the WORLD'S LAST WEBSITE" and "we are always saving your life every month, we know because you tell us" and "what would you do without dick jokes" and "no ads and no paywalls because who are all those supposed communists charging you for their shit" and "GUILT GUILT GUILT GUILT" and all the rest of it, right? You will just sigh, get out your credit card and or your paypal login, and give us some money because we all have to do our parts, and our part is to try to keep those fuckers from killing us all, and your part is to share our stories to the fellow travelers of your choice, learn a thing, and feed the kitty.
This post is going to stay here FOREVER, so scroll down if you want to see other stories, we will have some eventually. In the meantime, click the headline if you want to OPEN THREAD.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.