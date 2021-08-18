Fox News Idiot Exposes ‘Big Pharma’ Conspiracy To Prevent Needless COVID Deaths
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that people will likely need a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after the second dose of the vaccine. This is based on studies showing that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines grow less effective over time. (Johnson & Johnson was rolled out later, but still might require additional doses.) The highly contagious delta variant is now the dominant strain in the country, so this seems like a sensible move.
But we don't live in sensible times, so we should expect that anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists alike will leap to unreasonable conclusions. Tuesday night, on "Fox News Primetime," host Will Cain suggested this was just another scam from “Big Pharma." (The video is over at Mediaite if you'd like to see it for some reason.)
CAIN: Well, it's about time to roll up your sleeves and get the jab, again. The US is expected to recommend a COVID-19 booster eight months after you've gotten the second shot. Funny how that works. But we're not stupid.
Objection, assumes facts not in evidence.
CAIN: Big Pharma isn't following science. It's following the money and making an absolute killing off these vaccines.
The Israeli Health Ministry's website posted data, which is closely related to science, showing that vaccines administered in January to people over the age of 65 now provide just 55 percent protection against severe COVID-19-related illness. This is not a cynical marketing push, like when your smartphone is outdated after eight months.
Yes, the Pfizer vaccine generated $3.5 billion in revenue for the company in just the first three months of the year. However, the pandemic shutdowns last year cost the US trillions. Human life also has some value, and the vaccine saves lives daily.
During the 2012 Republican primary, presidential candidate
Rick Santorum defended the high cost of prescription drugs. It was a typically heartless conservative position.
"People have no problem paying $900 for an iPad," Santorum said, "but paying $900 for a drug they have a problem with - it keeps you alive. Why? Because you've been conditioned to think health care is something you can get without having to pay for it."
Santorum was lecturing a mother and her sick child. He went on to say that if drug companies couldn't make a ridiculous profit, they might stop developing life-saving treatments, so there!
"You have that drug, and maybe you're alive today because people have a profit motive to make that drug," Santorum said. "There are many people sick today who, 10 years from now, are going to be alive because of some drug invented in the next 10 years. If we say: 'You drug companies are greedy and bad, you can't make a return on your money,' then we will freeze innovation."
What's tragic here is that people aren't dying from COVID-19 because they don't have affordable access to a vaccine, which is free to anyone who wants it. They're dying, rather, because they listen to idiots like Will Cain, who ridicule good-faith efforts to promote vaccination. Like so many Fox News idiots who are constantly Just Asking (stupid) Questions, he's not explicitly anti-vaccine, but he regularly attacks what he considers leftist virtue-signaling about masks and vaccines.
Cain performs a delicate balancing act. He never outright said last night that viewers should refuse to get their booster shots. He only promoted the baseless idea that it's all a scam, knowing full well that the Fox News audience hates feeling like suckers and loves feeling like they know something you don't know. He's playing to their willful ignorance and pathological insecurities.
CAIN: Pfizer made an extra $1.5 billion in the second quarter compared to last. And the US government keeps throwing money at Big Pharma.
Call us naive, but we don't think Pfizer perfected a one-shot COVID-19 cure but is instead extending it into a lifelong treatment, like when Lex Luthor cured muscular dystrophies and AIDS.
Cain claims Pfizer had the booster shots ready to go “in case we needed them, before the studies were even completed." We're apparently supposed to find proactive thinking and foresight suspicious.
CAIN: What a coincidence! A third shot could come as soon as September, and who knows what's after that? A fourth?
Four does traditionally follow three. Cain must think Big Math is part of the conspiracy. Americans receive a flu shot every year, so we don't see anything sinister about having to take boosters against a disease the Right won't let die.
