WonkTV: AG Merrick Garland! DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas! Domestic Terrorism Hearing!
Today, the Senate Appropriations Committee is doing a hearing on domestic extremism and terrorism with Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. It's kind of a thing lately, and because elections matter, the Biden administration is actually doing something about it.
With that in mind, Politico reports this morning that the "Department of Homeland Security's intelligence arm is setting up a dedicated team to focus on domestic terrorism." It goes on:
DHS is grappling with the growing threat of domestic terrorism, particularly attacks perpetrated by white supremacists. The Biden administration and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have made countering the threat a top priority and launched an internal review scrutinizing domestic extremism in the department's ranks.
Garland, meanwhile, has said that domestic terrorism is going to be one of his biggest focuses and challenges as attorney general. And of course, Donald Trump served that up for him, by inciting a domestic terrorist attack on the US Capitol on January 6.
Watch some Senate hearing, it's good for you. And if you don't want to watch this hearing, check Wonk TV for approximately one million more hearings happening at the same time.
