Georgia Republicans Gear Up For Runoff By Kicking The Sh*t Out Of Each Other
After a month of getting publicly shit on for the unpardonable sin of allowing President Trump to lose an election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is getting SALTY.
Last week Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue released a joint statement accusing Raffensperger of "fail[ing] to compile and release a final list of newly registered voters." Because it's more important to sing along with Trump's "Evil Brad Stealing Elections" tune than to give their own voters confidence in the Jan. 5 runoff they're both in after failing to hit 50 percent on Nov. 3.
In-person early voting starts today, and the public remains without a full accounting of who is registered and who may attempt to cast a ballot in the runoff. This lack of transparency needs to be rectified immediately, or the integrity of our elections will remain threatened. Georgians demand transparency, accountability, and accuracy in our elections process – and the Secretary of State is failing to provide it in a timely manner.
The Republicans have been telling themselves spooky ghost stories about hordes of Democrats moving to Georgia to vote in the runoff. Here on Planet Earth, the only ones getting caught illegally registering to vote in Georgia are — gasp — Republicans. Try not to faint.
But Raffensperger has already vowed to crack down on anyone attempting to game the system, and he's not here for it.
Early voting has already started but it’s not too late for them to call their offices and get their campaigns in order.— GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger)1608054723.0
The Georgia Secretary of State's website currently hosts an official statement captioned "NATIONAL REPUBLICAN SENATORIAL COMMITTEE THEY HAVE THOSE LISTS" in which the Secretary advises the Senators to "call their campaign offices after they demanded public data that their campaigns already have access to."
Get your shit together, Kelly and David, 'cause "The National Republican Committee (NRSC) requested and received copies of the newly registered Georgia voters every day and the NRSC confirmed that it shared that public data with the Perdue and Loeffler Senate campaigns."
"Though I've told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven't listened," said Secretary Raffensperger. "As embarrassing as it is for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler not to know that the data they want is already publicly available from the Secretary of State, it's even worse that they're not aware their own campaigns already have the data they're looking for. Early voting has already started but it's not too late for them to call their offices and get their campaigns in order."
"They have those lists," said a representative from the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
On Monday, Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler called on the Secretary of State's Office to release a list of individuals who have registered to vote in Georgia since the November 3 election.
Voter files are updated everyday and are available for purchase on georgiasecretaryofstate.net for $250 and have been since long before this election. The NRSC, which is supporting the Perdue and Loeffler campaigns, requested and received public voter data from the Secretary of State's office and shared that information with the Perdue and Loeffler campaigns.
MEE-OWWWW. Looks like somebody got out of bed on the BITCH, TRY ME side. And the blind quote from an anonymous NRSC staffer ridiculing Loeffler and Perdue is delightful, too.
Raffensperger went on to praise his office's election management, noting that Georgia was "the first state in the country to implement the trifecta of automatic voter registration, at least 16 days of early voting (which has been called the 'gold standard'), and no-excuse absentee voting." Which will no doubt impress the president, who yesterday retweeted lunatic Georgia lawyer Lin Wood's call for Kemp and Raffensperger to be arrested.
How do ya like them peaches? If your answer is "salty," you love to see all the salty peaches kicking the shit out of each other during a contested election, it's the tastiest thing you ever saw, well, honey, you're in luck.
Follow Liz Dye on Twitter RIGHT HERE!
Please click here to support your Wonkette. And if you're ordering your quarantine goods on Amazon, this is the link to do it.
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.