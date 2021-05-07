Get Your Psaki While You Can! Today's White House Press Briefing Livestream!
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she's only staying in the job, at which she is kind, calm, empathetic, exquisite, and not full of mean and terrible lies, about another year. WHAT WILL WE DOOOOO?
We will carry on. Until then, get your most-daily press briefings here at WonkTV, because CNN stopped showing them when the press secretary was no longer picking bullshit fights with the reporters who cover them.
Today Psaki is joined by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, it will probably be a barn burner, or else it won't!
You are welcome!
