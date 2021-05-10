GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Brings Receipts On What A Coward Kevin McCarthy Is
The House GOP is about to cancel culture Rep. Liz Cheney out of her leadership position because she won't embrace the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the crying baby. However, replacing her as conference chair won't stop her from speaking the truth.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger hasn't hesitated to call out Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for his feckless leadership. McCarthy thinks he can seize the speaker's gavel by making nice with the MAGA mob and covering up for the twice-impeached thug. Kinzinger doesn't appear willing to make that easy for McCarthy. The congressman revealed today that he'd warned McCarthy about the moral and practical risks of enabling the Big Lie well before the January 6 Capitol attack.
A few days before Jan 6, our GOP members had a conference call. I told Kevin that his words and our party’s action… https://t.co/RKhDSI61mW— Adam Kinzinger (@Adam Kinzinger)1620653201.0
Kinzinger tweeted today:
A few days before Jan 6, our GOP members had a conference call. I told Kevin that his words and our party's actions would lead to violence on January 6th. Kevin dismissively responded with "ok Adam, operator next question." And we got violence.
Damn.
McCarthy went further in promoting the Big Lie than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did. After the Electoral College voted on December 14, McConnell congratulated Joe Biden on his victory, even using the forbidden words “president-elect." He also urged his caucus not to support the one-term's loser mad dream of stopping the Electoral College certification on January 6. Attention-seeking assholes Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley still defied him, but McCarthy actively encouraged the House Republican caucus's anti-democratic shitshow. Yes, Kevin McCarthy failed a GED moral test that even Mitch McConnell passed.
Two days after the election, McCarthy declared on Fox News:
"President Trump won this election, so everyone who's listening, do not be quiet," McCarthy said on Fox News two days after the vote and before President Joe Biden had been declared the winner. "We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes."
How did McCarthy think this would end?
Kinzinger was rightly appalled, and he correctly predicted that the heated rhetoric surrounding the Big Lie would inevitably result in violence. McCarthy ignored Kinzinger's warning, and 48 hours later, a demented commander-in-chief would leave McCarthy to rot while a violent mob stormed the Capitol on his behalf.
Kinzinger was a guest on "Face the Nation" yesterday and when asked about Liz Cheney's expected ouster, he compared his own political party to the Titanic. (The “Face the Nation" Twitter account seems to think Kinzinger was referring to the movie rather than the actual historical event, which was slightly worse.)
.@RepKinzinger likens GOP to “Titanic”: “We’re in the middle of this slow sink. We have a band playing on the deck,… https://t.co/LRvbSckkCC— Face The Nation (@Face The Nation)1620653415.0
KINZINGER: It's incredible. Liz Cheney is saying exactly what Kevin McCarthy said the day of the insurrection. She's just consistently been saying it. And a few weeks later, Kevin McCarthy changed to attack other people. And so what the reality is, as a party, we have to have an internal look and a full accounting of what led to January 6. I mean, right now, it's basically the Titanic. We're in the middle of this slow sink. We have a band playing on the deck, telling everybody it's fine, and meanwhile Donald Trump's running around, trying to find women's clothing and get on the first lifeboat.
Republicans claim they want to “move on" from an attempted insurrection that occurred four months ago. However, there's no point in whipping out their Men In Black memory zapper when President Lost Cause won't move on. He demands everyone swear a King-Henry-style oath of supremacy to the Big Lie. It's easy for McCarthy to accept the mad MAGA king's terms because his own hands are so dirty.
Yes, Kinzinger is a Republican who voted against President Joe Biden's COVID-19 stimulus. Yes, Kinzinger supported President Klan Robe's reelection and admitted he was “upset" by the election results. But he still drew a hard line at overturning those results, either through shady legal means or outright violence. That's a good thing!
Republicans will always exist in some form so it's better for everyone that they collectively acknowledge reality and accept when Democrats win elections.
Liz Cheney's likely replacement as the number three-ranking Republican is New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who David Frum recently described as a “big bag of zero content" who believes in nothing. Her cynical ambition is fully aligned with McCarthy's. Kinzinger represents a fading hope of a GOP that still supports democracy. We might disagree with him on everything but we could at least safely turn our backs on him.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."