GOP Mad Biden Kicking Ass Just By Doing Popular Stuff Americans Actually Like
President Joe Biden passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that every single lousy Republican voted against. He's also set to move forward on a $2 trillion infrastructure bill Republicans oppose because it'll benefit elderly deadbeats. This has reportedly left Republicans befuddled. They feel helpless to stop the president before he helps more people.
We're 88 glorious days into the Biden administration. Republicans insist that "unified Democratic control of government has resulted in too much liberalism," which they apparently define as people not starving or dying from COVID-19. Affordable broadband is also apparently a communist plot.
Voters, however, support Biden's policies, and Republicans can't keep all of them from voting. New polls from Pew Research Center and Morning Consult/Politico show Biden enjoying 59 and 60 percent approval ratings, respectively. Quinnipiac has Biden at just 48 percent, but a closer look reveals the big challenge for Republicans: 94 percent of Democrats support the president while only 87 percent of Republicans disapprove of him. (Also ten percent in that poll gave no opinion.)
By comparison, President Sore Loser's approval rating after 100 miserable days in office was just 42 percent, the worst ever in modern history. (Pew had him at just 39 percent.)
This is likely part of why Texas GOP Senator John Cornyn complained that Biden doesn't rage-tweet like his shiftless predecessor. (Cornyn, like most Republicans, frequently dodged questions about the one-term loser's deranged tweets.)
Oh, and that Quinnipiac poll has even worse news for Republicans: Biden's big bad infrastructure bill performs even better with voters if corporate taxes are raised to pay for it. The current relationship between the GOP and corporations may now be "its complicated," but they haven't reached the “raising corporate taxes" stage of the breakup yet.
From Business Insider:
It's difficult to run against a president who's popular and has just funneled a massive amount of stimulus into the economy to help the country recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans are increasingly becoming vocal about their predicament.
Oh, the poor sedition-enabling GOP can't catch a break. Biden's ruthless competence has posed quite the “predicament" for Republicans who've demonstrated zero interest in improving American lives.
Let's sit back and laugh derisively at them.
Senate Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota said Republicans "need to get better at" countering Biden's message.
"I don't think sometimes our messaging is as sharp as it should be because a lot of the things they're doing are things that are popular—when you're spending money, you're popular," Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said about Republicans' success in defining Biden.
Indiana Senator Mike Braun admitted that Republicans have done a piss-poor job attacking Biden's agenda, which unlike tax cuts for billionaires, most Americans support.
"I don't think we've done a very good job because he's getting away with defining himself and rolling out this stuff that we're borrowing every penny for it, and the public is buying it," Braun said.
Braun, who's clearly a savvy political operator, isn't exactly helping his cause when he states on the record that the public are gullible fools who don't have enough sense to know what's good for them. Somewhere, a poor (well, not literally) billionaire is longing for robber baron-era tax rates.
Whiny faux-“moderate" Republicans who present well on MSNBC but still vote like Marjorie Taylor Greene whined last week that Emperor Biden stuck a bipartisan banana up their tailpipes. Biden understands that even the most “moderate" of Republicans defines “bipartisanship" as giving Republicans everything they want. He was there when Republicans obstructed Barack Obama's every move and deliberately denied him any bipartisan policy achievements. (Even now, former House Speaker John Boehner is trying to rewrite history so it was Obama who refused to make a deal.)
Old Uncle Joe is moving forward with a bold agenda, but he also isn't giving up his bipartisan dealmaker image, no matter how much Republicans grouse. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly reminds reporters that the majority of Americans, including Republican voters, support Biden's agenda. We love how Psaki turned the GOP's anti-DC narrative on its head and said Republicans can't claim policies aren't “bipartisan" just because Republicans from a single zip code oppose them.
Meanwhile, Thune is convinced Americans will honestly tire of all that winning with Biden.
“His tone is moderate and he's an affable person, he's a likeable individual and a lot of us know him, have relationships with him and it's probably harder to attack somebody who is relatable and likeable," Thune said.
But, he added, "if he continues down the left, the far-left lane, with respect to policy, that eventually that will start to catch up with him."
LOL, keep dreaming, loser.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).