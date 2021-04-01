Here Comes Your Thursday White House Press Briefing!
Y'all might have noticed that the news has been slightly quiet this week, aside from the Misadventures of Matt Gaetz's Whanger, Allegedly. That's because it's Holy Week and Congress is at home bein' holy or something. But it's also Infrastructure Week! And no, that is not a euphemism for Matt Gaetz's dick! They're really doing infrastructure this time!
So today, we bet White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is going to talk about Infrastructure Week. And hopefully she will not be forced to talk about Matt Gaetz's dick.
Watch with us!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
If you happen to have some extra money right now, we would take it.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.