Here's How You're Probably Ruining Your Coffee. Tabs, Wed., Dec. 16, 2020
This is what Trump wanted to be able to do here.
Adding my voice to those praising this stunning reporting by @clarissaward, @TimListerCNN and @sebshukla on Alexey… https://t.co/URvJrre09i— Kaitlan Collins (@Kaitlan Collins)1608073342.0
Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm is Joe Biden's pick for DOE. (Politico) This is fabulous news that makes me feel like his Cabinet process is getting back on track. Here's her TED talk on clean energy jobs as a race to the top.
Dr. Kizzmekiah Corbett, the young African-American scientist who helped lead the way on your coronavaccine! (ABC)
How wonderful is this? All the wonderful.
Hey GA, what's YOUR Superpower?! #gapol #GAsen #gavotes #gavotesearly #garunoff https://t.co/rrMeyjxxRq— Mark Kendall (@Mark Kendall)1608037201.0
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's superpower is being PISSY AS ALL HELL. (GA SOS GOV)
Trump superlawyer Jenna Ellis got fired from the local Colorado DA's office a decade ago, because she sucked. — Colorado Sun
Know who else is bad at his job? This guy Adam Candeub who sued Twitter for kicking an actual Nazi off its platform, and went on to help the Trump administration on Section 230, because what part of "actual Nazi" and "Twitter" did you not read? Now guess who's a new deputy associate attorney general at the DOJ? (Techdirt)
Activist Glennon Doyle and Biden campaign manager/incoming deputy COS Jen O'Malley Dillon talk about fuckers (that would be Mitch McConnell), and on doing hard things. (Glamour)
What coronavirus can teach us about the climate crisis. That's right, it's in Vogue.
Bezos's ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has given six billion moneez to anti-poverty groups this year, and promises to do more even faster. Step the fuck up, Jeff Bezos. (Bloomberg)
Nancy Pelosi: Sister Insider. Katha Pollitt reviews Molly Ball's biography (Wonkette cut link) and now I want to read it! — Democracy Journal
Myon Burrell is being freed by the Minnesota Board of Pardons after 18 years. He's the Black man Amy Klobuchar prosecuted for murdering a young Black girl when he was 16 but ummm maaaay not have done it. (AP)
Oh no I hope my face doesn't freeze this way. Health officials warn against Midwest holiday delicacy, the raw hamburger meat sandwich. (Mercury News)
The Department of Salad does DRESSINGS!!!!! Including Japanese restaurant-style orange carrot!!!!!!! I only ever do oil and vinegar splash splash because lazy!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.