How To Get Your Kids To Stop Touching Their Faces. (You Can't.) Tabs, Tues., March 3, 2020
Happy Super Tuesday! Can you still vote for Elizabeth Warren if you want to vote for Elizabeth Warren? Yes, you can still vote for Elizabeth Warren if you want to vote for Elizabeth Warren! (Slate)
Or if you prefer having it said by Amanda Marcotte at Salon instead: It's Not Too Late to Vote for a Woman!
Emily's LIST and NOW get off the pot. — Daily Beast
But her ... oh fuck it. (Politico)
Chris Matthews peaces out on air. Oh, sad. (Daily Beast)
A Wonk Pal recommends! WORT-FM
People are so weird. (Ask A Manager)
Los Angeles DA Jackie Lacey's husband pulled a gun on BLM protesters. "'His response was in fear, and now that he realizes what happened he wanted me to say to the protesters, the person that he showed the gun to, that he was sorry, that he's profoundly sorry, that he meant no one any harm,' Lacey said, her voice swelling with emotion. 'That it was just him and I in that house, and we really didn't know what was about to happen.'" I don't know guys, I'm starting to think we shouldn't protest at people's houses, even really shitty people's houses. What about you? (LA Times)
Bubonic plague was so deadly that an English village quarantined itself to save others — Washington Post
Hunter Biden rents a place in LA for $12,000 a month and lists "unemployed" when one of his baby mamas wants child support. Also, he paints. Should you use one of your New York Times free articles to read this? Absofuckinglutely not.
Speaking of, some Vice asshole got nine years for cocaine smuggling, like an asshole.
They're gonna scapegoat HHS Secretary (and former Eli Lilley president) Alex Azar. Wait, no, don't. — Politico
Margaret Sullivan: The media is helping Trump push coronavirus bullshit. (WaPo)
We're fucking doomed.
So here you go instead, along with HuffPo's writeup.
That's it! Go forth and be tabbed!
