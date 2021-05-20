jen psaki video white house press briefing youtube white house press briefing today

If It's Thursday, Here's Your Jen Psaki!

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
May 20, 2021 12:55 PM

We haven't had one of these in a few days! They've been doing huddles on Air Force One because of all the travel this week, YEAH RIGHT LIKELY STORY.

Anyway, here's your Jen Psaki!


Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!

Wonkette is only funded by YOU. Keep it coming, if you are able!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)


Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc