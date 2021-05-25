If It's Tuesday, It's Probably Time For Jen Psaki To Humiliate Peter Doocy
Lately the White House daily press briefing has just become good television for people who love the sport where people give Fox News's Peter Doocy purple nurples and steal his lunch money. Dunno what that sport is called, but it's gonna be in the Olympics before you know it. News and Guts had a fun article yesterday on how Press Secretary Jen Psaki is the reigning gold medalist in that sport.
Anyway, here's today's televised action:
