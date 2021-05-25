jen psaki peter doocy white house press briefing white house press briefing today

If It's Tuesday, It's Probably Time For Jen Psaki To Humiliate Peter Doocy

Evan Hurst
May 25, 2021 12:30 PM

Lately the White House daily press briefing has just become good television for people who love the sport where people give Fox News's Peter Doocy purple nurples and steal his lunch money. Dunno what that sport is called, but it's gonna be in the Olympics before you know it. News and Guts had a fun article yesterday on how Press Secretary Jen Psaki is the reigning gold medalist in that sport.

Anyway, here's today's televised action:


