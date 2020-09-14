If Your Indoor Cat Vomits (Do This Every Day). Tabs, Mon., Sept. 14, 2020
He means it.
Trump: We went in the U.S. Marshals, it was taken care of in 15 minutes https://t.co/tWXDrNFTRT— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn Torabi)1600049983.0
Or if you prefer the written word: Trump Endorses Extrajudical Killings. 'There Has To Be Retribution.' — HuffPost
Trump officials interfered with CDC coronavirus reports. I thought we knew this? Did we not know this? Guess I better read the tab. (Politico)
Clackamas County Sheriff's deputy explaining to militia members that he's with them, he's on their side, and if they need to shoot somebody they should throw a knife on their body. — Youtube via Reddit
Clackamas County Sheriff and Militia www.youtube.com
I moved on her very heavily. Part three of E. Jean Carroll's series interviewing her fellow Trump molestees, and oh, the fun and laughter the crones have because what are they going to do, not that??? — The Atlantic
Who is Theresa Greenfield, the woman running against Joni Ernst? Well, it's her. A nice, boring woman they're lyyyyyinnnng about. Or as Liz put it in the chatcave, The GOP's project of blaming the poor for the externalities of globalization and unchecked capitalism is such a human catastrophe. That too, Liz. That too. (Gazette)
Marcy Wheeler has some Thoughts on Glenn Greenwald going on Tucker to beg Trump personally to pardon Julian Assange. They are mean thoughts! (EmptyWheel)
Not sure why today's Bag on Glenn Greenwald Day, but apparently Ben Smith is getting some licks in on the Intercept and I'm not mad about it. I also haven't read it, it's Sunday night, who has the time for that. — New York Times
How Facebook became a haven for misinformation. — Business Insider
Hahahahaha okay.
Never forget that Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden left 4 Americans to die in Benghazi 8 years ago today.— Charlie Kirk (@Charlie Kirk)1599887366.0
Netflix really shouldn't have used the sexy pic to advertise Cuties, which is about how preteen girls shouldn't be sexualized duh fucking obvs. (Vox) Vox)
State Department emails about Susan Pompeo wanting them to do allll her shiiiit. (Kansas City Star)
Pompeo's bringing his dinners back. — NBC News
Spinach mango salad. I had every one of these things in my fridge including shallots because now thanks to Penzeys for the first time in my life I always (or ever) have shallots. (Omnivore)
Toots Hibbert, 77. (NPR)
Willie Nelson - I'm A Worried Man ft. Toots Hibbert www.youtube.com
