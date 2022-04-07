ketanji brown jackson kbj confirmed video supreme court kbj confirmation vote

It's A Good Day

SCOTUS
Rebecca Schoenkopf
April 07, 2022 02:55 PM
commons.wikimedia.org

Sorry we're late, we were trying to find a video of Vice President Kamala Harris announcing the Senate has voted 53-47 to confirm Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, without it being a tweet about, like "HERSTORY!"


Come on, nerds.


www.youtube.com


Let's all cry now, but not like Lindsey Graham is crying, rather like people who aren't a bunch of vicious little buttholes and who can see the arc of the universe bending just a little bit more.

