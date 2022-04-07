It's A Good Day
Sorry we're late, we were trying to find a video of Vice President Kamala Harris announcing the Senate has voted 53-47 to confirm Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, without it being a tweet about, like "HERSTORY!"
BREAKING: Applause breaks out in Senate chamber as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman ever confirmed to sit on the nation\u2019s highest court. https://abcn.ws/3uflaj4\u00a0pic.twitter.com/HRA8dOUsqA— ABC News (@ABC News) 1649355690
Come on, nerds.
Let's all cry now, but not like Lindsey Graham is crying, rather like people who aren't a bunch of vicious little buttholes and who can see the arc of the universe bending just a little bit more.
