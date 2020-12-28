Jake Tapper: Kayleigh McEnany Lies Like Lying Liar Who Lies All The Time
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is so terrible she made us miss Stephanie Grisham, who was never really there, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was godawful. During her repulsive tenure, McEnany bullied and insulted reporters when not lying to our faces. Recently, she pointlessly claimed that Donald Trump's senior White House press team was ALL FEMALE (yes, in all caps), which might be true if McEnany's own deputy, Judd Deere, were a woman. He is not. We support gender fluidity but not as a mandated effort to one-up Joe Biden.
McEnany has upped her lying game with her straight-faced insistence that Trump actually won the election we all saw him lose. She's appeared on TV, holding up pieces of paper marked EVIDENCE, and has repeatedly broken the ninth commandment while ostentatiously wearing a cross. As she explained to the Daily Caller, it's the “very least" she can do for Jesus. Indeed.
Bottom line: McEnany is a lying sack of shit, so you can imagine how much it pleased me to see CNN's Jake Tapper drag her mercilessly Sunday.
During an appearance on Brian Stelter's “Reliable Sources," Tapper explained that after a certain point, when a Trump staffer had established themselves as a liar, he just stopped booking them. This obviously included McEnany and her hypocritical Jesus jewelry from Etsy.
TAPPER: Well, there are some people that are so mendacious, I just wouldn't put them on air. Kayleigh McEnany, I never booked her. Jason Miller from the Trump campaign, I would never book him. These are just people who tell lies the way that most people breathe. There was no value in that.
Wow, my boy Jake went full Dashiell Hammett on McEnany: The dame “lies like most people breathe." She's never going to be straight with you. Don't even bother.
Tapper even argued that McEnany lacked the professionalism of Kellyanne Conway, the woman who created the rightly maligned term “alternative facts."
TAPPER: I don't view Kellyanne Conway the same way. She was the senior adviser to the president. She was more of a filibusterer and a subject changer.
Folks might disagree, but Conway's maddening style was to dodge uncomfortable subjects and keep repeating the same, often unrelated, talking point.
McEnany is more like Trump himself, who lies without hesitation. That's arguably true of everyone who remained on the Trump train to the bitterest end.
Stelter agreed with Tapper that Conway was more a “subject changer" than a shameless, inveterate liar like McEnany.
TAPPER: There's a big difference between someone like Kayleigh McEnany, who like this is what she does: She tells lies all the time. She can't acknowledge reality.
Once he'd left McEnany on the curb for trash pickup, Tapper stressed that Trump and his minions are responsible for misleading millions of Americans and it's the media's responsibility to tell them the truth — not coddle Trump voters or try to “understand" why they believe lies that people like McEnany spread. Get that, New York Times?
I appreciate that Tapper kept McEnany and her Gallagher-esque legal props off CNN. She'll likely find a post-Trump home on Fox News or OAN, but in a just world, someone so dishonest and craven would never work again.
