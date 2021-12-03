joe biden presser dec 3 2021 joe biden presser today

Joe Biden Talking About ... Thing ... Right Now!

WonkTV
Rebecca Schoenkopf
December 03, 2021 11:03 AM

Sounds like Joe Biden caught the cold we caught from Liz through the computer.

www.youtube.com


He claims it is from "grandchild," not us, as if.

Now it is over, because we were late, so you should rewind to the beginning and tell us what he had to say.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Rebecca Schoenkopf

Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc