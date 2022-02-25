Joe Biden Would Like To Introduce Your Next Supreme Court Justice, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
President Joe Biden has chosen a nominee for the Supreme Court, and as many were betting, it's Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who if confirmed (pretty likely) will be the first public defender and the first Black woman to serve on the Court. If you haven't read Liz's writeup of the appointment, go do that now!
Read More: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. We Like The Sound Of That.
And here's Joe Biden telling us about why he picked Judge Jackson to replace Justice Stephen Breyer. (Spoiler: It's because she's awesome.)
[Photo: 'Wikicago,' Creative Commons License 4.0]
