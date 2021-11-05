white house press briefing white house press briefing nov 5 2021 karine jean-pierre white house press briefing today
Karine Jean-Pierre Has Your White House Press Briefing, So Pay Attention, You!
Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is back again to delight our eye and earballs as she briefs the press. On what? Presumably "great jobs numbers" and "the House voting on Build Back Better" and "why Democrats are so terrible and will never win again."
And here we go!
