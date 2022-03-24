KBJ Hearings, Day Four: One More Day For Republicans To Make It Sick And Weird!
The fourth day should be a nice day. The Senate invites people in to talk about the Supreme Court nominee, and usually there's like a college professor or something, and they say really nice things. But unfortunately in today's politics, we still have to give the Republican Party a chance to speak, even though the Republican Party is in no way a valid American political party with anything to add.
So that's why Republicans have invited somebody from rightwing legal chop shop/hate group Alliance Defending Freedom named Eleanor McCullen, who according to ADF spends a significant part of her weeks harassing people at abortion clinics. Also somebody from an "anti-sex-trafficking" organization called Operation Underground Railroad. Can't wait to see what the hitjob is there.
So let's see how weird this gets.
9:04: Dick Durbin says this morning we're going to start with witnesses from the American Bar Association, so today is going to start more normal. It'll get terrible when Republican witnesses get to start.
They're going to talk about their rating of Jackson, which as Durbin says is unanimous that she's well qualified.
9:09: Durbin complimented the behavior of some of the committee, but our browser fucked up right then so we didn't get to hear what names he called Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz. When we came back he was saying that a lesser nominee might not have been able to put up with the disgusting lie attacks from Republicans, but KBJ is impressive.
9:12: This is the Honorable Ann Claire Williams from the ABA Standing Committee, explaining why Jackson received its highest rating.
9:17: Another panelist says Jackson is like a master class in judicial opinion writing, and has a special talent for explaining rulings and concepts to lay people, which is something we noticed watching her, as she would patiently explain concepts about child porn sentencing for the 68th time to Republican men who were committed to not understanding.
9:27: Durbin asks this panel from the American Bar Association if any of the 2,800 people they asked about Ketanji Brown Jackson said anything about her being bad at sentencing child porners. Ann Claire Williams clarifies that they actually only talked to 250 people or so, then tosses to her fellow panelist Joseph Drayton to explain how literally no prosecutor or anybody else said she had any weird bias at all, or that she was soft on child porners.
Now, we would note that after this week, the American people may be be curious why several Republican senators have such a prurient interest in child porn cases.
9:34: Chuck Grassley just wants to remind everybody that he doesn't like the American Bar Association because once upon a time he wanted to compete in the Cowgirl Queen contest at the Iowa State Fair, it was what he had always dreamed of, and the ABA rigged it against him and said 88-year-old senators aren't allowed to be the Cowgirl Queen of the Iowa State Fair and then they closed the booth where they had the chicken bacon ranch ball on a stick before Chuck Grassley could get some and the state fair was ruined.
Also he's mad because the ABA didn't fall all over itself to rate Amy Coney Barrett as enthusiastically as they did for KBJ. (Perhaps because Barrett hadn't accomplished much shit in life when she was nominated to the highest court in the land.)
9:43: John Cornyn went to the ABA website and it doesn't even believe in Florida Don't Say Gay bill. Of course, Cornyn used euphemisms expressing concerns about Florida's "parental rights" bill, but that's the Don't Say Gay bill. It bothers Cornyn when people are supportive of LGBTQ people, hurts him deep in his soul.
9:51: You guys, John Cornyn is talking about "pre-sentencing reports," which means he is talking to this esteemed panel about the Child Porn Caucus's obsessions.
