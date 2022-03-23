Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearings, Day Three: It's Afternoon, Time For Dumbest GOP Senators!
New afternoon, new thread!
(It gets hard to type in our platform when there are a lot of words in a liveblog.)
Dick Durbin said at the rate they're going they should be done in time for never.
Here we go!
2:52: Oh crap it is back, we did not realize!
Ted Cruz is saying something to his Harvard classmate Ketanji Brown Jackson about whether he is allowed to sue because his white man feelings are hurt, I think? Something about how if a white man sees something that makes them whimper they're not allowed to sue "just because"?
We dunno.
2:54: Oh apparently they are all mad because last night KBJ wouldn't give in to Marsha Blackburn's bullshit about how nobody on the left even knows what a woman is. Now Ted Cruz is saying that according to the leftists, he can declare he's a woman right now.
2:56: Ted Cruz wants to know if, since he OBVIOUSLY is allowed to change genders once per hour, he can also decide to be Asian.
KBJ ignores him.
But this was just a prelude to Ted Cruz's main feast, which is CHILD PORN CHAT!
2:59: CRUZ: I am going to ask you about every child porn case in detail, because that's how I'd like to spend this afternoon.
KBJ: I've said what I'm going to say about this.
CRUZ: That's OK, I'll talk a lot about child porn.
3:03: CRUZ: Here's another thing about child porn!
KBJ: Every time I sentenced somebody I took a number of factors into consideration.
CRUZ: I only want to talk about the child porn ones. White male Republican senators really only want to talk about child porn.
KBJ: ...
She is getting visibly sick of this. "I've said what I'm going to say about these cases. No one case can stand in for a judge's entire record."
3:06: Ted Cruz doesn't like her answer, after Dick Durbin makes him shut his insolent mouth so she can answer. Now he's yapping again.
3:10: IF TED CRUZ WANTS TO TALK ABOUT CHILD PORN SO MUCH ...
3:13: Ted Cruz is still screaming even though his time is expired, after Dick Durbin helpfully told Jackson she doesn't have to answer these badgering questions since Ted Cruz doesn't want real answers and is just filibustering and yelling anyway. His time is expired.
In case anybody doesn't know, that pic above is well known convicted child porn guy Josh Duggar with Ted Cruz.
Ketanji Brown Jackson sentences guys like that. Ted Cruz takes pictures with them, we guess.
Now it is time for Chris Coons, and it has been time for Chris Coons for about one-thousand worthless screaming Ted Cruz words.
3:18: Hey, in case Tom Cotton decides he wants to talk a whole bunch more about child porn:
3:23: Chris Coons giving Republicans far more credit than they deserve and suggesting that they are asking KBJ to wade into a "policy dispute" about sentencing guidelines, when the truth is that they're just never going to forgive Democrats for wanting to see a credibly accused sexual predator held accountable, so they searched for the grossest thing they could find to smear KBJ with, and made up a narrative about it.
3:35: Wow, a very inspiring speech from Chris Coons.
Now it's Ben Sasse's turn, and he can pretend to be intellectual for a little bit, because nobody ever told him he wasn't that interesting.
3:38: Oh good lord, Ben Sasse wants to talk about cancel culture on college campuses. So this should be productive.
3:41: KBJ agrees that it's important to have a diversity of viewpoints in education, but isn't playing the "let's whine about cancel culture" game Ben Sasse wants to play.
SASSE: You don't want to cancel people, though, right? Right? RIGHT?
KBJ: No really, there are things related to this working their ways through the courts.
Ben Sasse just wants Jackson to condemn cancel culture because she's going to be a hero and heroes have to condemn cancel culture.
3:43: Remember where we said Ben Sasse isn't near as interesting as people in his life apparently have told him during formative years? Yeah.
3:46: SASSE: Is the Supreme Court legitimate?
KBJ: Yes.
Of course, she can't really say the conservative majority is nothing but partisan hacks. Best to let everyone else say that.
3:49: Ben Sasse just said he's not a lawyer. This morning Thom Tillis was all "I ain't no country lawyer but I seen a couple episodes of Law & Order PEW PEW PEW!" (paraphrase)
These yokels.
3:53: Ben Sasse is just so mad Jackson doesn't subscribe to a paint-by-number "judicial philosophy" that's easy for him to understand.
Anyway, Sasse's pseudo-intellectual wankery puts us to sleep.
Richard Blumenthal says he knows KBJ's birthday and it is September 14.
