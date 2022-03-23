Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearings, Day Three: Only 58 More Hours To Go!
And just like that it was day three!
Today we'll begin with a couple senators who didn't get to go yesterday, and then they'll start all over with 20-minute rounds of questioning. Yep, another longass day.
9:11: Dick Durbin begins the proceedings by explaining that these Republicans are full of shit, that one of Josh Hawley's favorite judges ever has the same record on child porn as KBJ does, because 80 percent of federal judges have the same record, and did he mention Republicans are full of shit?
9:13: John Cornyn is V. MAD that every time Republicans launch lie-filled lie attacks at Jackson, Dick Durbin just factchecks them afterward. How can they inject racism and lies into the political discourse about this judge, if they get factchecked in real time?
9:15: Well now John Kennedy needs to talk and say he agrees with John Cornyn because he just doesn't think this is appropriate. Durbin kindly explains that he is the chairman and the chairman gets chairman's time and eat shit.
9:17: Jon Ossoff is like yeah OK it is my turn so if old shitholes could shut their mouths please. He HUMBLY asks. And Durbin says in the name of Ossoff's humility, we should def do that.
9:18: Chuck Grassley says Democrats are doing a good job being civil, UNLIKE HOW THEY WERE DURING THOSE HEARINGS FOR an actual credibly accused sexual predator.
Hey, anybody think it's weird that Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton were sooooooooo upset about the lies they made up about KBJ's record on child porn, when they all couldn't stop giggling over their support for an actual credibly accused sexual predator?
9:23: OSSOFF: Sorry about this intrusive, disgusting process. Some parts of it are necessary and normal, but sorry Republicans are being intrusive and disgusting.
Now Ossoff has asked Jackson to tell the story of her brother. who was a Baltimore police officer and served in the military after 9/11.
9:31: Also, closest you're going to get to the tearful "I LIKE BEER!" moment.
Ossoff asks if Jackson likes coffee or tea and she screamed "I LIKE BEER. I STILL LIKE BEER." \n\nWait, no, sorry I was having a flashback.— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1648041987
9:34: Just FYI last night Tucker Carlson said Judge Jackson's views are just like all the rich white liberals he knows and that if you wanted a SCOTUS nominee that was actually more like Americans, you should pick "a rap star off the street." You know how rap stars are, just hanging around the street saying "Pick me, Tucker!" Of his bet that a "rap star off the street" has views closer to the average American than KBJ, Tucker said "I've got money on it actually."
Which is just a weird bet. How do you even set up that bet? Who agrees to it? "I'll bet you five dollars I can find a very famous rap star on the street and their views will be more average American than Ketanji Brown Jackson's!"
Tucker Carlson is a racist.
