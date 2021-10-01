white house press briefing jen psaki build back better reconciliation bill joe biden wonktv white house press briefing today

Let's See Whom Jen Psaki Defenestrates In Today's White House Press Briefing!

WonkTV
Doktor Zoom
October 01, 2021 02:38 PM

How many different ways can reporters try — unsuccessfully — to get Press Secretary Jen Psaki to admit that President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda is marooned on the rocks of impassable Democratic disarray that isn't really there?

And since she did Goodfellas yesterday, will she interpret another modern Hollywood classic today? Maybe Harry and the Hendersons? Or possibly What About Bob? How about Scanners? (As long as it's only reporters' heads 'sploding; we like Psaki's noggin just fine, thank you.)

youtu.be

Anything but Eraserhead. We couldn't finish that one.

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please give $5 or $10 a month, and we'll let you tell us how we're funny. Crom knows we try to amuse you.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Doktor Zoom

Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc