Lev Parnas? President Truth-Mouth Doesn't Know Her.
Donald Trump lied in the Oval Office today:
Sure, Jan.
All week we have been discussing Lev Parnas, who appears to have the RECEIPTS, GIRL on Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani and their international criminal derp-spiracy to force Ukraine to meddle in the 2020 election for Trump's benefit, for which he was impeached and the Senate has now been sworn in to hold his trial.
Which is weird, because there's President Truth Serum up there saying he doesn't even know her.
LOL.
There are voluminous texts between Roodles and Lev Parnas, and one-hundred-thousand pictures of those guys together, and oh yeah, also too Donald Trump.
Here they are at Mar-a-Lago in 2017. Is Donald Trump ... is he twerking?
Made you click. Haha, u dumb.
As Parnas's lawyer Joe Bondy told the Washington Post a couple months back, "Any sentient being looking at the public record of the president and Parnas together — during intimate dinners, waving to each other at rallies, taking pictures together, and of Parnas's alleged involvement with the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani — could divine that the president and Parnas knew each other."
No shit.
He had a private meeting with Trump at the White House Hanukkah dinner in 2018. (Pictured at the top!)
But yeah, you bet, they are just perfect strangers, YOU BETCHA.
And lest we forget, when Parnas and his pal Igor Fruman were arrested at Dulles on a one-way ticket out of the land of Freedom Fries, he wanted to retain Trump's former lawyer John "Comic Sans" Dowd, who got Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow to get the big guy to sign off on that. You know, because of how lawyers always do that when taking on new clients who have never met their former clients. Didn't you know that? Have you even ever hired a lawyer? Don't you remember the part where they got permission from every former client you've never met, to represent you?
Pffffft, you don't understand "law."
Want a CNN article about Lev 'n' Rudy 'n' Trump and their knowings of one another? Here's one. Want a Wonkette article about it? Here's one.
What we are saying is that when Lev gets on Facebook, it says "YOU ARE CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF CRIME-PALLING WITH RUDY GIULIANI! Look, we made you a friendship video!" It doesn't say that about Trump, but that is only because Trump does not know how to computer.
Now, to be clear, Lev told Rachel Maddow they weren't like football-watching or J/O buddies or anything. But yeah, they know each other. And as his texts reveal, and as he also told Maddow, he was literally deputized to be Trump and Giuliani's man on the street in Ukraine, doing all their dirty work. As Parnas asked last night, why else would he be getting these meetings?
That didn't stop White House press idiot Stephanie Grisham from going on "Fox & Friends" and, you know, Stephanie-Grisham-ing:
God, that woman lies like if Sarah Huckabee Sanders and a breathalyzer test got married and had a baby and named it "Stephanie Grisham." (Haha, Stephanie Grisham DUI joke again, never did one of them before since yesterday!)
As for Rudy, well, he's not pretending he doesn't know her. He's just trying to throw him under the bus as a crazy wacky-wacky coffee boy or something. Here's what he told the Washington Post after Parnas's interview with Maddow:
"Who cares? Believe him at your peril," he said, adding: "We all make mistakes. I feel sorry for him and his family."
Way to treat one of your best friends, dude.
One of the funniest things about this is that Lev Parnas was reportedly super-not-pleased after he was arrested, when Trump first started pretending he was a stranger and Giuliani started distancing himself. Joe Bondy said his client was "very upset."
Wonder how Lev is feeling today! Because Maddow reported last night that he's got lots more to share, like, tonight.
Stay tuned!
