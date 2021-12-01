aids biden world aids day hiv joe biden video youtube

LIVE: Biden Announces New HIV/AIDS Strategy On World AIDS Day

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
December 01, 2021 03:02 PM

Lot of things going on today! Here's the president talking about his plan to end America's HIV epidemic by 2030.

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.

Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)


Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc