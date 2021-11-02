LIVE: Biden Early For First Time Ever, Probably Because Scotland Is Four Hours Ahead Of DC
Once upon a time there was this president named Joe and he was always late and it was like "where's Joe" and everybody said "don't know where Joe is" and so it never occurred to anybody when they were reading their Politico Playbook in the morning that when it said Joe was going to do a press conference at 3:30 Eastern that it could ever possibly be possible that he would actually do it 30 MINUTES EARLY.
Yet here we are.
Where's Joe Biden right now? Dunno, some cloud conference in Scotland or something. What's he talking about? Guess we're gonna have to rewind and find out.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.