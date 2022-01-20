house judiciary committee house voter suppression hearing livestream joe manchin kyrsten sinema video voter suppression youtube
LIVE: Civil Rights Leaders Tell Congress About Voter Suppression, In Case They Hadn't Heard
The House Judiciary Committee's subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is hosting civil rights leaders this morning to discuss voter suppression. It's even more important after what Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema helped their Republican friends do to American democracy last night.
Here, watch a hearing:
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.