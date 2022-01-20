house judiciary committee house voter suppression hearing livestream joe manchin kyrsten sinema video voter suppression youtube

LIVE: Civil Rights Leaders Tell Congress About Voter Suppression, In Case They Hadn't Heard

National Politics
Evan Hurst
January 20, 2022 10:05 AM
The House Judiciary Committee's subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is hosting civil rights leaders this morning to discuss voter suppression. It's even more important after what Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema helped their Republican friends do to American democracy last night.

Here, watch a hearing:

